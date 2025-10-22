NFL

Washington’s Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is out in Week 8 vs. the Chiefs

Zach Wolpin
Through seven games in 2025, the Washington Commanders are 3-4. In Week 7, the Commanders were on the road to face the Cowboys. Dallas won the game 44-22 vs. Washington. 

During that loss, Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a hamstring strain. He exited the game early, and Marcus Mariota came in and finished the contest. NFL insiders reported on Wednesday that Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Week 8 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Marcus Mariota will start his third game of the season for Washington.

Jayden Daniels will not be available for the Commanders in Week 8


After starting all 17 games for the Commanders in 2024, Jayden Daniels has not experienced the same injury luck. Through Washington’s first seven games in 2025, Daniels has already missed two games due to a knee injury. Against the Cowboys in Week 7, Jayden Daniels suffered a hamstring injury. The 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has been ruled out in Week 8 due to a hamstring strain. It will be his third game missed of the season.

In his place, Marcus Mariota will start in Week 8 for the Commanders. The 31-year-old is in his 11th professional season and second with Washington. He’s appeared in three games and made two starts for the Commanders. Marcus Mariota is 1-1 in his two starts. Earlier in the season, Mariota led Washington to a 41-24 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 4, Mariota and the Commanders lost 34-27 to the Falcons.

When Jayden Daniels went down in Week 7, Marcus Mariota came in and finished the game. He was 4-10 passing for 63 yards and one interception. Currently, Jayden Daniels is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 7. On Wednesday, October 22, Daniels was ruled out for the Commanders. They are on the road for an MNF matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington lost in Week 7 to the Cowboys, and they are 3-4 this season. According to ESPN Stats and Analytics, the Commanders have a 21% chance to make the playoffs in 2025. If the Commanders lose in Week 8, that number will only drop. The team cannot afford for Jayden Daniels to miss extended time. However, Washington has to consider the health of their starting QB long-term.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
