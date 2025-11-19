NFL

Texans' C.J. Stroud (concussion) will miss his third consecutive game on TNF in Week 12

Zach Wolpin
The Texans are 3-1 in their last four games and are 5-5 heading into Week 12. Houston has won two consecutive games with Davis Mills at QB. 

Starting QB C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion vs. the Broncos in Week 9. He missed Weeks 10 and 11 for the Texans. Houston has a quick turnaround in Week 12 with a game on Thursday Night Football vs. the Bills. Ahead of that matchup, the Texans have already ruled C.J. Stroud out due to a concussion. It will be his third consecutive game missed.

Davis Mills will make his third consecutive start for C.J. Stroud in Week 12


This is now the second time in C.J. Stroud’s NFL career that he missed at least two games due to a concussion. Stroud missed Weeks 15 and 16 with a concussion during his rookie season in 2023. C.J. Stroud started all 17 games for Houston in 2024. With the Texans ruling Stroud out for TNF, he’ll miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion. Not ideal for the Texans.

NFL insiders expect C.J. Stroud to return in Week 13 when the Texans have an ACF South matchup vs. the Colts. In the meantime, Davis Mills will make his third consecutive start for Houston. He’s made four appearances for the Texans this season and is 2-0 in his starts. Mills has led Houston on a game-winning drive in each of their last two games. The team is back to a .500 record at 5-5 thanks to Mills.

Houston has an incredibly tough matchup on their hands in Week 12. They will face one of the top offenses in the NFL, led by Josh Allen and the Bills. In their last game, the Bills scored 44 points vs. the Buccaneers. Buffalo’s offense is averaging 29.2 points per game in 2025. That is tied wth the Lions for the fourth-most in the NFL.

Bills QB Josh Allen had six total touchdowns in his Week 11 win vs. Tampa Bay. That included three passing and three rushing touchdowns. Houston’s defense will have to play one of its best games of the season to stop Buffalo’s offense. Josh Allen is 11-4 in the regular season when playing in a dome. Can the Texans’ defense step up and limit Buffalo’s damage on TNF in Week 12?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
