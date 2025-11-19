Texans’ C.J. Stroud (concussion) will miss his third consecutive game on TNF in Week 12

The Texans are 3-1 in their last four games and are 5-5 heading into Week 12. Houston has won two consecutive games with Davis Mills at QB.

Starting QB C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion vs. the Broncos in Week 9. He missed Weeks 10 and 11 for the Texans. Houston has a quick turnaround in Week 12 with a game on Thursday Night Football vs. the Bills. Ahead of that matchup, the Texans have already ruled C.J. Stroud out due to a concussion. It will be his third consecutive game missed.

Davis Mills will make his third consecutive start for C.J. Stroud in Week 12

Texans QB CJ Stroud is out for Thursday night’s matchup vs the Bills. He still has not cleared out of concussion protocol. Texans QB Davis Mills starts again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2025



This is now the second time in C.J. Stroud’s NFL career that he missed at least two games due to a concussion. Stroud missed Weeks 15 and 16 with a concussion during his rookie season in 2023. C.J. Stroud started all 17 games for Houston in 2024. With the Texans ruling Stroud out for TNF, he’ll miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion. Not ideal for the Texans.

NFL insiders expect C.J. Stroud to return in Week 13 when the Texans have an ACF South matchup vs. the Colts. In the meantime, Davis Mills will make his third consecutive start for Houston. He’s made four appearances for the Texans this season and is 2-0 in his starts. Mills has led Houston on a game-winning drive in each of their last two games. The team is back to a .500 record at 5-5 thanks to Mills.

CJ Stroud (concussion) has been ruled out for TNF vs. Bills Stroud will miss his 3rd straight game pic.twitter.com/A3uIgeNrIC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 18, 2025

Houston has an incredibly tough matchup on their hands in Week 12. They will face one of the top offenses in the NFL, led by Josh Allen and the Bills. In their last game, the Bills scored 44 points vs. the Buccaneers. Buffalo’s offense is averaging 29.2 points per game in 2025. That is tied wth the Lions for the fourth-most in the NFL.

Bills QB Josh Allen had six total touchdowns in his Week 11 win vs. Tampa Bay. That included three passing and three rushing touchdowns. Houston’s defense will have to play one of its best games of the season to stop Buffalo’s offense. Josh Allen is 11-4 in the regular season when playing in a dome. Can the Texans’ defense step up and limit Buffalo’s damage on TNF in Week 12?