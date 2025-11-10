Keenan Allen’s 956 career receptions passed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the most in Chargers history

On Sunday Night Football in Week 10, the Steelers were on the road to face the Chargers. Heading into the two-minute warning in the first half, Los Angeles had a 5-3 lead.

The Chargers cashed in with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Ladd McConkey to take a 12-3 lead. In the end, Los Angeles won the game 25-10. During the game, Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen made franchise history. Late in the fourth quarter, Allen caught a jet sweep pass from Herbert. That was his 956th catch as a member of the Chargers. Passing Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the most receptions in franchise history.

With a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Chargers selected WR Keenan Allen out of California. The 2025 season is Allen’s 13th professional season and 12th with Los Angeles. After the 2023 season, the Chargers traded Keenan Allen to the Bears. Allen’s tenure with Chicago lasted just one season. He had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Following the 2024 season, the Bears traded Keenan Allen back to the Chargers.

Through 10 games in 2025, Allen has 52 for 539 yards and four touchdowns. On SNF in Week 10, Allen had two catches for 19 yards. His second catch was a historic one for the six-time Pro Bowl WR. That was Keenan Allen’s 956th career reception with the Chargers. That passed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the most receptions in franchise history. According to NFL insiders, Keenan Allen approached the coaching staff about setting up his historic catch in the fourth quarter.

Late in the game, Keenan Allen had just one catch on the day. The Steelers’ defense was playing him tough. Allen approached head coach Jim Harbaugh with an idea. The Chargers had a comfortable lead, and Allen asked if he could catch a jet sweep for an easy catch. Allen said the coaching staff called him a “genius” for even thinking of that late in the game.

Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Keenan Allen had family in the building Sunday night. He was happy the veteran WR was able to set the record in front of the home crowd. With seven games left in 2025, Keenan Allen will continue to add to his record. The 33-year-old had 955 career receptions in 87 fewer games than Antonio Gates. When his career is over, Keenan Allen will go down as one of the greatest players in Chargers’ history.