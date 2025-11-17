NFL

Atlanta will turn to Kirk Cousins after Michael Penix suffered a serious knee injury in Week 11

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday in Week 11, the Falcons were at home to face the Panthers. Earlier this season, Atlanta lost 30-0 to Carolina in Week 3. The Falcons were swept in the season series by the Panthers and are 3-7 in 2025. 

Atlanta still has seven games left in 2025. Against the Panthers on Sunday, starting QB Michael Penix Jr. re-aggravated a knee injury from earlier in the year. Penix was forced to exit early, and Kirk Cousins came in to finish the game. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are fearful Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury. Michael Penix is seeking a second opinion. If Penix is unable to play the rest of the year, Kirk Cousins will take over.

Kirk Cousins is more than ready to finish the season at QB for the Falcons


In the 2024 NFL draft, the Falcons used the eighth overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. He was one of six quarterbacks taken in the top 12 picks of his draft class. The NFL media was shocked to see the Falcons select Penix. Just one month before the 2024 NFL draft, Atlanta signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Cousins started the first 14 games of the 2024 season for the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. started the final three games and was the starter to begin the 2025 season. Kirk Cousins is being paid $40+ million per season to be the Falcons’ backup. However, Michael Penix re-aggravated a knee injury in Week 11. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team is fearful that Penix could miss the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old QB is seeking a second medical opinion. If Penix is unable to go, Kirk Cousins could start the final seven games of 2025. The veteran QB has appeared in three games and made one start this season. Cousins played for Micahel Penix, who suffered a bone bruise. He missed their Week 8 contest vs. the Dolphis. The Falcons lost that game 34-10.

Micahel Penix re-injured the same knee that forced him to miss one start earlier in the year. In college, Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in 2018 and 2020 in his right knee. Penix suffered a bone bruise in Week 7 in his left knee. To make matters worse, Penix reinjured his left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Now, Penix could miss the final seven games of the 2025 season. Not ideal for the 3-7 Falcons who are in line to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

