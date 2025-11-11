NFL

Jets’ Garrett Wilson will miss three to four weeks due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10

Zach Wolpin
Following a 0-7 start to the 2025 season, the Jets have won two straight. That includes their 27-20 win at home in Week 10 vs. the Browns. The Jets are now 2-7. 

Against Cleveland on Sunday, Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second half. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Wilson is expected to miss three to four weeks. The fourth-year pro avoided surgery and will rehab his way back onto the field. Garrett Wilson could potentially return on December 7 vs. the Dolphins if he misses exactly three games.

Garrett Wilson is set to miss time due to a knee sprain for the Jets


In the 2024 season, Jets’ Garrett Wilson has played in seven of the team’s nine games. Earlier this season, Garrett Wilson suffered a knee injury. He missed Weeks 7 & 8 for the Jets and had an extra week of rest during their Week 9 bye. Garrett Wilson returned in Week 10 for New York at home vs. the Browns. The 25-year-old had zero catches on three targets and had to exit the game early.

Wilson suffered a different injury on the same knee that forced him to miss Weeks 7 & 8. He exited the game in the second half and did not return for the Jets. As a team, New York had just 54 total passing yards in their Week 10 win. Running back Breece Hall caught a 42-yard touchdown from Fields in the fourth quarter.

Without Garrett Wilson, the New York Jets have underwhelming options at WR. The Jets have rookie WR Arian Smith, Isaiah Williams, Tyler Johnson, John Methcie III, and Adoni Mitchell. After Garrett Wilson, Tyler Johnson’s 10 catches for 87 yards are the second-most of any WR. Rookie TE Mason Taylor is second on the team this season with 30 catches for 246 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Jets’ 143.8 passing yards per game in 2025 is by far the worst in the NFL. Justin Fields has started eight of nine games for the Jets and is averaging 142.9 passing yards per contest. That is the second-lowest of his career, only to his 2024 campaign with the Steelers. Passing the ball has never been a strength of Justin Fields. It will not be any easier moving forward with Garret Wilson set to miss time. New York is on the road in Week 11 to face the 8-2 New England Patriots.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Nov 11 2025
Nov 11 2025

Nov 10 2025

Nov 10 2025
Nov 07 2025
Nov 07 2025
Nov 06 2025
