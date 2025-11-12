NFL

Free agent Asante Samuel Jr. has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad

Zach Wolpin
After a 4-1 start to the 2025 season, the Steelers are 5-4 heading into Week 11. The team has lost three of its last four games. Pittsburgh is at home in Week 11 to face the Bengals. 

Ahead of that matchup, the Steelers made a free agent signing. Former Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. has signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. The 26-year-old suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2024 season and hasn’t played sicne. Samuel needed spinal fusion surgery and has made a full recovery. He’ll be a much-needed addition to the Steelers’ secondary, which allows the most passing yards per game this season.

Asante Samuel Jr. is now a member of the Steelers’ practice squad


In the 2021 NFL draft, the Chargers used a second-round pick to select Asante Samuel Jr. out of Florida State. He played the first four seasons of his career with Los Angeles. Samuel appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts for the Chargers. Over the first three years of his career, Samuel gave the Chargers solid production at CB. During the 2024 season, Asante Samuel Jr. suffered a serious injury that required spinal fusion surgery.

Since the injury, Asante Samuel Jr. has been working his way to get back on the field. He hasn’t appeared in a game in well over a calendar year. At the beginning of November, Asamate Samuel Jr. was cleared by doctors. He visited with the Packers, Bears, Vikings, 49ers, Panthers, and Steelers. However, Samuel Jr. ultimately chose Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday morning, NFL insiders confirmed that the 26-year-old is signing with the Steelers’ practice squad. He’s a solid addition for Pittsburgh on paper. When healthy, Samuel Jr. has been productive. Additionally, the Steelers need some serious help in the secondary. Heading into Week 11, the team allows 269.4 passing yards per game. That is dead last in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is right near the league average for rushing yards allowed per game in 2025. The team has an issue on defense, specifically their secondary. Through nine games, the Steelers are allowing a league-high 39.7 pass attempts per game to their opponents. There’s no guarantee that Asante Samuel Jr. will fix the Steelers’ defense. We’ll have to wait and see how quickly he can make an impact. The Steelers are at home in Week 11 to face the Bengals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
