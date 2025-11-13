The Patriots will be without Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayson Boutte on TNF in Week 11

Ten games into the 2025 season, the New England Patriots have already doubled their win total from 2024. Last season, the Patriots finished 4-13. Heading into Week 11, New England is 8-2 in 2025.

Second-year pro Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level, and the team has more stability with Mike Vrabel as head coach. On Thursday Night Football in Week 11, the Patriots are at home to face the 2-7 New York Jets. The team will be without two key offensive players. Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayson Boutte are both unavailable due to injury.

New England will not have Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayson Boutte in Week 11



To begin 2025, Rhamondre Stevenson has been the Patriots’ starting running back. He’s missed two consecutive games for New England due to a toe injury. NFL insiders have already said that the 27-year-old is out on TNF in Week 11 vs. the Jets. It will be his third straight game missed for the Patriots. While Stevenson has been out, rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson has been the starter. The second-round pick had a breakout performance in Week 10 vs. the Buccaneers.

Henderson had 14 carries for a career-high 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. His previous high was 75 rushing yards in Week 8. TreVeyon Henderson looks to be the RB1 of the future for the Patriots. However, NFL insiders have reported that the team will turn to veteran Rhamondre Stevenson when he is healthy. New England could second-guess their decision if Henderson has another strong start on TNF vs. the Jets.

Patriots ruled out RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Kayshon Boutte for Thursday night’s game against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/MkDnPkYbyX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2025

Additionally, the Patriots will be without third-year WR Kayson Boutte in Week 11. He missed his first game of the 2025 season in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury. Boutte started 13 games for the Patriots in 2024 and appeared in 15 games. The former sixth-round pick finished the year with 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns. Nine games into the 2025 season, Kayson Boutte has 23 catches for 431 yards and five touchdowns.

The 23-year-old is off to a much more efficient start in 2025. He’s been a deep threat for Drake Maye, who is 13-17 on passes that traveled 20+ yards in the air. Kayson Boutte has been the recipient of more than a few of those deep passes. Unfortunately, Boutte will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury in Week 11. New England still has Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams at their disposal.