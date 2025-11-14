49ers QB Brock Purdy will make his return from a toe injury in Week 11 vs. the Cardinals

After a 42-26 loss to the Rams in Week 10, the 49ers are 6-4 in 2025. Backup QB Mac Jones has started six consecutive games for San Francisco. Starting QB Brock Purdy was dealing with a lingering toe injury.

However, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Thursday that Brock Purdy will return in Week 11. That is massive for the 49ers, who are looking to make a playoff push in the NFC. If the season ended today, San Francisco would be the eighth seed. They must be the seventh seed or higher after Week 18 to make the playoffs. That starts with a win in Week 11, Brock Purdy’s first game since Week 4.

Brock Purdy is starting at QB for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announces that QB Brock Purdy will start in Week 11 vs. the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/rN3tuuHqpK — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2025



In a Week 1 win vs. the Seahawks, 49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury. He missed two consecutive games for San Francisco. Backup Mac Jones came in and won two games for the 49ers. They were 3-0 by the time Brock Purdy returned in Week 4 vs. the Jaguars. However, Purdy re-injured his toe in a 26-21 loss to Jacksonville. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Brock Purdy looked “a little off” vs. the Jaguars.

The 25-year-old needed to rest and recover from his toe injury. Purdy was forced to miss six consecutive starts for the 49ers. In that time, Mac Jones has led the Niners to a 3-3 record. For the season, Jones is 5-3 in his eight starts. He’s thrown for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Who knows where the 49ers would be if they didn’t have Mac Jones this season? He’s been an invaluable backup for San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan announced Brock Purdy will start this Sunday against Arizona. pic.twitter.com/2UAgHTroGd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 14, 2025

Luckily, the 49ers will see Brock Purdy return in Week 11 vs. the Cardinals. Tight-end George Kittle praised the team for having two talented QBs. He said Jones did a great job keeping the team moving while Purdy missed time. Over their time together in the NFL, Brock Purdy and George Kittle have grown a strong connection on and off the field.

Another 49er is expected to make their return to the lineup in Week 11. Rick Pearsall has been out sicne Week 4 due to injuring his posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Initially, the Niners thought Pearsall would miss a few games. That quickly turned into six consecutive games missed. San Francisco is on the road this weekend to face the Arizona Cardinals. Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall are returning to the lineup for the first time sicne Week 4.