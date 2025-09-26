NFL insiders expect Marcus Mariota to make his second consecutive start for Washington

In a Week 2 loss to the Packers, Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a knee sprain. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year missed Washington’s Week 3 game vs. the Raiders.

Daniels has been limited at practice all week due to the knee injury. Barring a major turn of events, NFL insider Ian Rapoport expects Marcus Mariota to start in Week 4. Washington is taking the long-term approach for Daniels. They do not want to risk further injury and have a capable backup QB in Mariota. It will be his second consecutive week starting for the Commanders.

Marcus Mariota is expected to start for Washington again in Week 4

From TNF Nightcap on @NFLonPrime: The latest on #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, #49ers QB Brock Purdy, and how the #Cowboys are preparing to welcome back #Packers LB Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/c0Q2Ek1gAa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2025



Through their first three games in 2025, the Commanders are 2-1. They are coming off a 41-24 win vs. the Raiders in Week 3. Backup Marcus Mariota started for Washington because Jayden Daniels had a knee injury. He was 15-27 passing for 207 yards and one passing touchdown. Mariota added six carries for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. It was his first start since the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

For Week 4, the Commanders are on the road to face Atlanta. Another revenge game where Marcus Mariota is expected to get the start. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Jayden Daniels has been limited at practice all week. All signs point to Daniels sitting out again in Week 4. While the second-year pro wants to be on the field, Washington is holding him out for his own good.

“This means a lot to me.” Marcus Mariota emotional about his football journey ❤️ (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/qwJjWsntoT — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

Additionally, Marcus Mariota is more than a capable backup. If Washington struggled badly in Week 3, maybe they’d consider starting Daniels. However, it was not the case vs. the Raiders. Washington has a 34-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota will be under center again in Week 4 for the Commanders. The team is on the road to play the Falcons.

Before his start in Week 3, the last team Mariota started for was Atlanta. He was their starter for their first 13 games of the 2022 season. Eventually, Mariota was benched for rookie QB Desmond Ridder. The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Washington, appearing in four total games. That includes his start in Week 3. Washington has a tougher matchup in Week 5 when they are on the road to face the Chargers. The team would love to have Jayden Daniels back for that game.