NFL

NFL insiders expect Marcus Mariota to make his second consecutive start for Washington

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic 1
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic 1

In a Week 2 loss to the Packers, Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a knee sprain. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year missed Washington’s Week 3 game vs. the Raiders. 

Daniels has been limited at practice all week due to the knee injury. Barring a major turn of events, NFL insider Ian Rapoport expects Marcus Mariota to start in Week 4. Washington is taking the long-term approach for Daniels. They do not want to risk further injury and have a capable backup QB in Mariota. It will be his second consecutive week starting for the Commanders.

Marcus Mariota is expected to start for Washington again in Week 4


Through their first three games in 2025, the Commanders are 2-1. They are coming off a 41-24 win vs. the Raiders in Week 3. Backup Marcus Mariota started for Washington because Jayden Daniels had a knee injury.  He was 15-27 passing for 207 yards and one passing touchdown. Mariota added six carries for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. It was his first start since the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

For Week 4, the Commanders are on the road to face Atlanta. Another revenge game where Marcus Mariota is expected to get the start. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that Jayden Daniels has been limited at practice all week. All signs point to Daniels sitting out again in Week 4. While the second-year pro wants to be on the field, Washington is holding him out for his own good.

Additionally, Marcus Mariota is more than a capable backup. If Washington struggled badly in Week 3, maybe they’d consider starting Daniels. However, it was not the case vs. the Raiders. Washington has a 34-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota will be under center again in Week 4 for the Commanders. The team is on the road to play the Falcons.

Before his start in Week 3, the last team Mariota started for was Atlanta. He was their starter for their first 13 games of the 2022 season. Eventually, Mariota was benched for rookie QB Desmond Ridder. The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Washington, appearing in four total games. That includes his start in Week 3. Washington has a tougher matchup in Week 5 when they are on the road to face the Chargers. The team would love to have Jayden Daniels back for that game.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic 1
NFL

LATEST NFL insiders expect Marcus Mariota to make his second consecutive start for Washington

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2025
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Despite no setbacks, 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is ‘not close’ to returning
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2025

Injuries piled up for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 season. Several offensive players missed significant time. That included WR Brandon Aiyuk.  The 27-year-old tore his ACL and MCL…

Chris Godwin Bucs pic
NFL
Barring a setback, the Bucs expect Chris Godwin (ankle) to play in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2025

Through three games in 2025, the Buccaneers are a perfect 3-0. They’ve pulled off fourth-quarter comeback wins in each game this season. In Week 3, Tampa Bay beat the Jets,…

Christian Gozalez Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) could make his season debut in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2025
Jaxson Dart Giants pic
NFL
After three games, the Giants are benching Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2025
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 23 2025
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ RB Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to a dislocated shoulder
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 23 2025
Arrow to top