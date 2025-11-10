NFL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the third player in NFL history with at least 75 receiving yards in the first nine games of a season

The Seahawks were at home in Week 10 for an NFC West battle with the Cardinals. Seattle previously beat Arizona 23-20 in Week 4. By the end of the first quarter, it was 21-0, and the Cardinals never stood a chance. 

When the game was over on Sunday, the Seahawks walked away with a 44-22 victory. The final score is not indicative of how dominant the Seahawks were in Week 10. Against the Cardinals, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Seattle’s third-year pro has made NFL history through nine games. He is just the third player in league history to have at least 75 receiving yards in each of their first nine games to begin a season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has made his presence known as WR1 for the Seahawks


After a 44-22 win vs. the Cardinals in Week 10, the Seahawks improved to 7-2 in 2025. Additionally, the team has won four consecutive games. Offensively, Seattle is one of the top teams in the NFL this season. Their 30.6 points per game rank third in the league. On top of that, Seattle’s 246.1 passing yards per game in 2025 is the seventh-most in the NFL. The Seahawks have been an explosive passing offense to begin 2025.

That’s thanks to the connection between Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Credit to the Seahawks for trading D.K. Metcalf this offseason and knowing they had a legit WR1 in Smith-Njigba. As WR2 for the Seahawks in 2024, Jaxson Smith-Njigba had 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Through nine games in 2025, Smith-Njigba has 63 catches for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns. His 115.7 yards per game is the best in the NFL this season.

With 93 receiving yards in Week 10, Jaxon Smith-Njigba made NFL history. He is just the third player to have at least 75 receiving yards in each of their first nine game to begin the season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba joins Randy Moss (1995) and Antonio Brown (2014). Additionally, his 1,041 receiving yards through nine games are the fifth-most since the league merger in 1970.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to a historic pace to begin the season for Seattle. He is showing no signs of slowing down. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have connected six times this season for a pass of at least 40 yards. Seattle’s all-time receiving record is 1,303 yards by D.K. Metcalf in 2020. With the rate he is playing at, Smith-Njigba will likely hit that before Thanksgiving. Right now, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Arrow to top