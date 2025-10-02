Commanders’ Jayden Daniels (knee) will return in Week 5 after a two-game absence

Through their first four games of the 2025 season, the Commanders are 2-2. Washington is coming off a 34-27 loss in Week 4 vs. the Falcons.

That was the second consecutive game the Commanders were without starting QB Jayden Daniels. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a knee injury in Week 2. Daniels was forced to miss two games to recover. Ahead of their Week 5 matchup vs. the Chargers, Jayden Daniels has been fully cleared for practice. Barring a major setback, expect to see Daniels back in action this Sunday.

Jayden Daniels is expected to be available for Washington in Week 5

From @GMFB: #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is back; #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is in doubt for Sunday; The #49ers will be without several stars tonight, including Brock Purdy. pic.twitter.com/adY2P2DmyW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2025



During a 27-18 loss to the Packers in Week 2, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered a knee injury. The 24-year-old did not miss any action in Week 2 but was on the injury report after the game. Despite his best effort to play in Week 3, the Commanders decided to bench Daniels vs. the Raiders. Backup Marcus Mariota started, and Washington got a 41-24 win. Jayden Daniels wanted to play again in Week 4. However, the Commanders let him rest one more game.

Washington lost 34-27 to the Falcons in Week 4. They’re 2-2 this season and have a tougher matchup in Week 5. The Commanders are on the road to face the 3-1 Chargers. Los Angeles is coming off an ugly 21-18 loss to the 1-3 New York Giants. Expect Jim Harbaugh to have his team motivated against the Commanders. Luckily, Washington has its key offensive piece returning this Sunday.

Jayden Daniels will be available for the Commanders in Week 5 vs. the Chargers. Speaking with the media this week, Daniels commented that he is wearing a brace on his knee. While he isn’t a huge fan of it, Daniels said, “I’ll do anything possible” to be available for Washington. Daniels said he felt healthy enough to play in Week 3, but that decision was not up to him.

In 2024, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record. Through two starts in 2025, Daniels is 1-1. The second-year pro will look to get the team back on track in Week 5. Washington is coming off a tough Week 4 loss to the Falcons. In his two starts, Daniels is 43-72 for 433 passing yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he’s rushed 18 times for 85 yards. Can Jayden Daniels take the Commanders on the road in Week 5 to get a tough win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers?