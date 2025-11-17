The Jets are benching Justin Fields and will start Tyrod Taylor in Week 12 vs. the Ravens

After a 27-14 loss to the Patriots on TNF in Week 11, the Jets are 2-8 in 2025. New York started the season 0-7 and then won two consecutive games.

They followed back-to-back wins with a loss to New England in primetime. Ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the Ravens, head coach Aaron Glenn is making a change at QB. After nine starts and a 2-7 record, Justin Fields is being benched. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will start for New York in Week 12. The Jets will be on the road to face the Ravens.

Tyrod Taylor will make his second start of the season in Week 12 for the Jets

The Jets are making a quarterback change, benching Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, per source. New York faces Baltimore in Week 12 and ranks last in the league in passing yards per game. pic.twitter.com/Hf7y5WCZGH — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 17, 2025



This offseason, the Jets signed QB Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. That included $30 million guarenteed and a $15 million signing bonus. In 2025, Justin Fields has started nine of New York’s 10 games thus far. He missed the Jets’ Week 3 matchup vs. the Buccaneers due to a concussion. Fields is averaging 139.9 passing yards per game this season. That is by far the lowest in the NFL. Additionally, that is the lowest in the NFL sicne 2022 when the Bears passed for 130.5 yards per game. Justin Field was the QB of that Bears team.

Against the Patriots on TNF in Week 11, Justin Fields had 116 passing yards for the entire game. Including just 23 passing yards in the first half. In his last five starts, Justin Fields has passed for 505 yards. After New York’s loss to the Patriots, head coach Aaron Glenn said the team would be “evaluating everything.”

Jets have officially benched Justin Fields, per @DMRussini Tyrod Taylor will be the starter pic.twitter.com/1jbXvj8uaj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2025

On Monday, NFL insider Dianna Russini announced that the Jets are benching Justin Fields. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor will make his second start of the year for New York. Taylor is in his 15th professional season and second with the Jets. The 36-year-old started in Week 3 for New York when Justin Fields was out with a concussion. They lost 29-27 to the Buccaneers. Taylor had 197 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

New York will be on the road in Week 12 to face the Ravens. Baltimore is on a four-game win streak after starting the year 1-5. The Ravens are 5-5 heading into their game vs. the Jets. Tyrod Taylor will see his first action sicne replacing Justin Fields in the second half of Week 7. Can he lead the Jets to their third win of the 2025 season?