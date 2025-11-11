After a third consecutive 2-8 start, the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll

In Week 10 of the 2025 season, the New York Giants had a 10-point lead with less than four minutes. However, the team blew another fourth-quarter lead. They’ve done that four times in 10 games.

Amid a 2-8 start, the Giants’ ownership made a change. Head coach Brian Daboll was fired after four seasons with New York. Daboll led the team to the playoffs in his first season and won Coach of the Year in 2022. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Giants are 11-33. Brian Daboll finished with a 20-40-1 record as head coach of the New York Giants.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the New York Giants cleaned house. They hired Joe Schoen as the general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach. The pair spent multiple seasons together with Buffalo. Schoen was an assistant GM to Brandon Beane, and Daboll was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. During the 2022 season, the Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. The team even won a playoff game for their first time sicne their Super 46 victory vs. the Patriots.

However, the results have been less than favorable for Brian Daboll in the three years since the 2022 season. Since the start of the 2023 season, New York is 11-33. That includes a 6-11 finish in 2023, a 3-14 finish in 2024, and a 2-8 start to 2025. Insiders have reported that Joe Schoen will remain general manager of the Giants. He’s expected to stay with the team for the rest of the season to help hire a new head coach.

In a joint statement with co-owner Steve Tish, Giants owner John Mara had this to say about firing Brian Daboll.

“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise,” said Mara. “We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.” – John Mara

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be New York’s interim head coach. Kafka has been with New York since the start of the 2022 season. He previously served as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator for the Chiefs. Mike Kafka has been a finalist over the last two seasons for head coaching openings. This will be another test for the 38-year-old to be a future head coach in the NFL. Who will be the next head coach of the New York Giants?