NFL

After a third consecutive 2-8 start, the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brian Daboll Giants pic
Brian Daboll Giants pic

In Week 10 of the 2025 season, the New York Giants had a 10-point lead with less than four minutes. However, the team blew another fourth-quarter lead. They’ve done that four times in 10 games. 

Amid a 2-8 start, the Giants’ ownership made a change. Head coach Brian Daboll was fired after four seasons with New York. Daboll led the team to the playoffs in his first season and won Coach of the Year in 2022. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Giants are 11-33. Brian Daboll finished with a 20-40-1 record as head coach of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants fired Brian Daboll on Monday after a 24-20 loss to the Bears


Ahead of the 2022 season, the New York Giants cleaned house. They hired Joe Schoen as the general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach. The pair spent multiple seasons together with Buffalo. Schoen was an assistant GM to Brandon Beane, and Daboll was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. During the 2022 season, the Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs. The team even won a playoff game for their first time sicne their Super 46 victory vs. the Patriots.

However, the results have been less than favorable for Brian Daboll in the three years since the 2022 season. Since the start of the 2023 season, New York is 11-33. That includes a 6-11 finish in 2023, a 3-14 finish in 2024, and a 2-8 start to 2025. Insiders have reported that Joe Schoen will remain general manager of the Giants. He’s expected to stay with the team for the rest of the season to help hire a new head coach.


In a joint statement with co-owner Steve Tish, Giants owner John Mara had this to say about firing Brian Daboll.

“The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise,” said Mara. “We understand the frustrations of our fans, and we will work to deliver a significantly improved product.” – John Mara

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be New York’s interim head coach. Kafka has been with New York since the start of the 2022 season. He previously served as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator for the Chiefs. Mike Kafka has been a finalist over the last two seasons for head coaching openings. This will be another test for the 38-year-old to be a future head coach in the NFL. Who will be the next head coach of the New York Giants?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Garrett
NFL

LATEST Jets’ Garrett Wilson will miss three to four weeks due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 11 2025
Brian Daboll Giants pic
NFL
After a third consecutive 2-8 start, the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 11 2025

In Week 10 of the 2025 season, the New York Giants had a 10-point lead with less than four minutes. However, the team blew another fourth-quarter lead. They’ve done that…

Jaxson Smith Njigba Seahawks pic
NFL
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the third player in NFL history with at least 75 receiving yards in the first nine games of a season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 10 2025

The Seahawks were at home in Week 10 for an NFC West battle with the Cardinals. Seattle previously beat Arizona 23-20 in Week 4. By the end of the first…

Keenan Allen Chargers pic
NFL
Keenan Allen’s 956 career receptions passed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the most in Chargers history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 10 2025
Younghoe Koo Giants pic
NFL
Younghoe Koo will be the New York Giants’ third kicker of the 2025 season in Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 07 2025
Denver Broncos pass rush pic
NFL
Through 10 games, the Denver Broncos are on pace to break the NFL record for sacks in a season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 07 2025
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL
Houston’s C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 06 2025
Arrow to top