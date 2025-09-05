NFL

Texans’ Christian Kirk (hamstring) is expected to miss Week 1 vs. the Rams

Zach Wolpin
Following three seasons with Jacksonville, the Jaguars traded Christian Kirk in the 2025 offseason. He stayed in the AFC South and is part of the Texans’ roster. 

The 28-year-old WR played in eight games for Jacksonville in 2024 and made seven starts. Kirk suffered a broken collarbone and had season-ending surgery. He recovered nicely this offseason and is set to be Houston’s WR2 in 2025. However, league insiders have reported that Kirk suffered a strained hamstring. ESPN’s Adam Shefter said Christian Kirk is expected to miss Week 1 vs. the Rams.

Houston will likely be without  Christian Kirk in Week 1


In 2024, multiple Texans WRs suffered season-ending injuries. Stefon Diggs tore his ACL last year and did not re-sign with Houston. Diggs is a member of the New England Patriots in 2025. Additionally, WR Tank Dell suffered a devastating knee injury in 2024. He is set to miss the entire 2025 season because of it. That’s why the Texans went out and traded for former second-round pick Christian Kirk.

Krik was on the Jacksonville Jaguars last year and played a career-low eight games. The 28-year-old suffered a broken collarbone in Week 8. This offseason, Krik bounced back nicely from his injury and was set to have a role with Houston to begin the year. That all changed when NFL insiders reported that Kirk suffered a strained hamstring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kirk is expected to miss Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. One source told Schefter that Kirk could miss at least two weeks, if not longer, with this hamstring injury. With Kirk out, this leaves the door wide open for two rookie WRs to step up and be productive. In the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Texans selected Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.

Higgins is an impressive athlete, and he showed off those skills at the 2025 scouting combine. That’s why the 22-year-old was a top 35 pick in the NFL draft. Additionally, the Texans used a third-round pick to select Jaylin Noel out of Iowa State. Higgins and Noel were teammates for two seasons with the Cyclones. Now, they are both on the Texans’ active roster and have a chance to make an impact in Week 1 with Christian Kirk out. Houston is on the road to play the Rams.

