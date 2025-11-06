NFL

Houston’s C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars

Zach Wolpin
Through eight games in the 2025 season, the Texans are 3-5. Houston is coming off a narrow 18-15 win vs. the Broncos in Week 9. 

During the second quarter vs. Denver, Texans QB C.J. Stroud took a nasty hit to the head when getting tackled. The 24-year-old missed the remainder of their Week 9 game vs. the Broncos. Backup QB Davis Mills came in and finished the game for Houston. NFL insiders have already reported that C.J. Stroud is still in concussion protocol. The Pro Bowl QB will not play in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars.

The Texans will be without C.J. Stroud in Week 10


In his first 32 career starts, Texans’ C.J. Stroud was 19-13. That included a 9-6 finish in his rookie season and a 10-7 record in 2024. Additionally, he’s led the Texans to two consecutive postseasons and has won at least one playoff game each time. To begin he 2025 season, Houston is off to a 3-5 record with Stroud as their starter. The Texans will play their third consecutive home game in Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston will be without QB C.J. Stroud, who is still in concussion protocol. Stroud suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of the Texans’ Week 9 loss to Denver. The third-year pro was 6-10 for 79 yards before he exited the game. Davis Mills came in and finished the game for Houston. Mills was 17-30 for 137 yards. All 15 of the Texans’ points in Week 9 were from Ka’imi Fairbairn’s field goals.

Davis Mills was a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2021 NFL draft out of Stanford. Over five seasons, Mills has appeared in 40 games and made 26 starts for the Texans. He is 5-19-1 as a starter in the NFL. Mills’ last start came during the 2022 season. He made 15 starts for the Texans that season. With C.J. Stroud as the starter for the last three years, Davis Mills has appeared in 12 games for Houston.

The 27-year-old will make his first start in nearly three seasons in Week 10. Houston is at home to face the 5-3 Jaguars in an AFC South divisional game. Davis Mills’ last NFL start was Week 18 during the 2022 season. He was 22-38 for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He led the Texans to a 32-31 win vs. the Colts. The Texans hope that C.J. Stroud can return in Week 12 when Houston faces the Los Angeles Chargers.

