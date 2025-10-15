Puka Nacua (ankle) is set to miss the Rams’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams were on the road in Week 6 to face the Baltimore Ravens. Matthew Stafford and the Rams routed the Ravens 17-3 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

During that win, WR Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury and only played 51% of the team’s offensive plays. Nacua leaped for the endzone for what would have been a touchdown. During that play, the young WR suffered an ankle injury and had to exit the game. Puka Nacua tried making a return, but the Rams limited his action in the second half. The 24-year-old is set to miss the Rams’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Jaguars.

Los Angeles will not have Puka Nacua for their Week 7 matchup in London vs. the Jaguars

#Rams HC Sean McVay has a 90% reliability rating on injury coachspeak We expect Puka Nacua and Blake Corum to miss no more than one game https://t.co/l9qnmpb3UD pic.twitter.com/Ywz0OldCpX — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) October 14, 2025



Rams WR Puka Nacua is off to a hot start to begin his 2025 season. His 54 catches on 65 targets lead the NFL through six games. Nacua also has 616 receiving yards for two receiving touchdowns. Unfortunately, the young WR suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 vs. the Ravens. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Puka Nacua is “doubtful” to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars.

However, the WR1 did avoid a major injury on Sunday. Puka Nacua could miss just one game for the Rams and return in Week 9. The team has a bye in Week 8 after their Week 7 matchup in London. Head coach Sean McVay called Puka Nacua “day-to-day,” and that’s a positive sign moving forward.

If Puka Nacua can heal in two weeks, he’ll be back on track to play in Week 9 vs. the Saints. While Nacua is a tough player, the Rams are not going to rush him back. Especially with a bye in Week 8. Los Angeles will have to turn to their WR depth on the bench. Davante Adams will become the team’s WR1 while Puka Nuca is out. A role Adams is very comfortable playing.

Additionally, the team will rely on other pass catchers like Jordan Whittington, Tyler Higbee, and Xavier Smith. Higbee had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in Week 7. As a whole, the offense struggled against the Ravens, only scoring 17 points. On top of that, Matthew Stafford only passed for 181 yards and one touchdown. The Rams could rely more on their run game in Week 7 with Puka Nacua set to be out.