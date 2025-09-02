NFL

Despite a back injury, Rams’ Matthew Stafford is expected to start Week 1

The 2025 season will be Matthew Stafford’s 17th year in the NFL. It will be his fifth with the Rams. In 2024, Stafford started 16 games for the Rams, and they won the NFC West. 

This offseason, Matthew Stafford missed nearly the entire first month of training camp due to a back injury. However, Stafford has been a full participant at practice since August 18. On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Matthew Stafford is expected to start Week 1 for the Rams. They are at home on September 7 to face the Houston Texans.

Matthew Stafford will start for Los Angeles in Week 1


Veteran QB Matthew Stafford missed time this preseason due to an aggravated disk in his back. The 37-year-old is key to the Rams’ success in 2025. If he missed time due to injury, Los Angeles would take a major step back on offense. Head coach Sean McVay cannot afford for that to happen. That’s why the team let Matthew Stafford take his time to recover from a back injury.

Since August 18, Stafford has been a full participant in practice. On Monday, McVay told reporters that Stafford will participate in a full week of practice leading up to their first game on September 7. Barring a major setback, expect to see Matthew Stafford in Week 1 for Los Angeles. This offseason, Stafford received an epidural injection to help alleviate pain in his back.

Last season, the veteran QB played in 16 of the Rams’ 17 games. He sat out the final week of the regular season knowing the team already won the division. In 16 starts, Stafford went 10-6. He threw for 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. That was his second-lowest total for passing touchdowns in a season sicne entering the Rams. In his first season with the team, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also won the Super Bowl that year.

Puka Nacua will be Matthew Stafford’s WR1 in 2025. However, the team did find an excellent replacement for Cooper Kupp. Davante Adams signed a two-year, $44 million contract with Los Angeles. We saw Adams have success in 2024 with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. Can Adams and Stafford build chemistry quickly? The Rams hope saw. If Matthew Stafford misses time this season, the team’s backup is Jimmy Garoppolo.

