Puka Nacua's 42 receptions are tied for the most by any player through the first four games

Zach Wolpin
In Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams were at home to face the Indianapolis Colts. It was a hard-fought game that was tied with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. 

Matthew Stafford hit Tutu Atwell on an 88-yard pass that would end up being the game-winning touchdown. Los Angeles won 27-20 and improved to 3-1. During that Week 4 win, Rams WR Puka Nacua found himself making NFL history. He is just the third player to have 42 receptions through the first four games of the team’s season.

Rams Puka Nacua is leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards


Back in 2023, the Rams used a fifth-round pick to select WR Puka Nacua out of BYU. Head coach Sean McVay had conviction when he drafted Nacua, and he’s been proven right. During his rookie season in 2023, Nacua had 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. The 24-year-old quickly became a star for Los Angeles and has taken over as WR1. Davanate Adams joined the Rams this offseason. However, Puka Nacua is far and away Matthew Stafford’s top target.

Through four games in 2025, Puka Nacua has 42 receptions for 503 receiving yards. His receptions and receiving yards lead the NFL. Additionally, Nacua found himself making NFL history after Sunday’s win. He is just the third player ever to have 42 receptions through the team’s first four games. Puka Nacua joins Cooper Kupp (2022) and Michael Thomas (2018).

Two of those three players had Matthew Stafford as their QB. Despite his age, the veteran is more than capable of running the Rams’ offense. Additionally, Puka Nacua made more NFL history in Week 4. He became the third player to have at least eight catches in each of their first four games to begin the season. He joins Eric Moulds (2002) and T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2007).

Against the Colts in Week 4, Puka Nacua had 13 receptions for one touchdown and a career-high 170 receiving yards. To begin the 2025 season, Puka Nacua is easily one of, if not the top, WR in the NFL. If he continues to stay hot, it could be a special season for Nacua. Matthew Stafford helped Cooper Kupp win the triple crown and offensive player of the year in 2021. Could he help Nacua have his best season yet in the NFL?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
