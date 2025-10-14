NFL

Jets’ Garrett Wilson will miss ‘a couple of weeks’ due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 6

The New York Jets were overseas in London to face the Denver Broncos in Week 6. In the end, the Jets lost 13-11 to the Broncos, and the offense struggled. 

New York kicked three field goals and had a safety for 11 total points vs. Denver. On their second-to-last play in Week 4, Jets’ WR Garrett Wilson hyperextended his knee. The 25-year-old was visibly hurt and was not on the field for New York’s final play. Wilson had an MRI on Monday, and he is set to miss “a couple of weeks” for the Jets.

Garrett Wilson could return in Week 10 after the Jets’ bye in Week 9


Against the Broncos in Week 6, the Jets’ offense struggled as a whole. Justin Fields was 9-17 passing for 45 yards. He was sacked nine times for 55 yards. Sacks count against passing yards in the NFL, so Justin Fields technically finished the game with net -10 passing yards. That is a franchise low in a single game for the Jets. Additionally, the run game couldn’t get much going. As a team, the Jets had 31 carries for 92 yards.

Garrett Wilson was targeted eight times by Justin Fields. He caught three passes for just 13 yards vs. the Broncos. On New York’s second-to-last play of the game, Wilson hyperextended his knee. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year had an MRI and is set to miss some time. However, Wilson did avoid a long-term injury, which is the best-case scenario for the Jets.

Analysts believe Wilson will miss New York’s next two games in Weeks 7 and 8. The Jets then have a bye in Week 9. That would allow Wilson at least three weeks to recover from a minor knee injury. Over his first three NFL seasons, Garrett Wilson never missed a single game. In year four, Wilson is set to miss time for the Jets.

Through their first six games, New York’s offense is averaging 20.5 points per game. That is 25th of 32 teams in the NFL. The Jets’ offense was especially horrendous in Week 6. What will their offense look like over the next two games without Wilson? New York is at home in Week 7 to face the Panthers and then on the road in Week 8 to face the Cincinnati Bengals. When will the 0-6 Jets get their first win of the season?

