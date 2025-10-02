Jets’ Braelon Allen suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and is being placed on IR

To end Week 4 of the 2025 season, the Jets were on the road to face the Dolphins. By the end of the third quarter, it was 24-10, and it looked like Miami would win easily.

However, New York might have had a slight fourth-quarter comeback, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Dolphins. They lost 27-21 and are 0-4 to begin the 2025 season. During that loss to Miami, backup RB Braelon Allen suffered what Aaron Glenn called a “pretty serious knee injury.” On Thursday morning, NFL insiders announced that the Jets are placing Allen on the injured reserve. However, the 21-year-old could miss more than four weeks.

Braelon Allen could miss significant time due to a knee injury

Braelon Allen to injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games and likely longer. https://t.co/Q2I3rfnSP3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2025



In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Jets selected RB Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin. As a rookie, Allen played in all 17 games for New York and made two starts. He carried the ball 92 times for 334 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Allen added 19 catches for 198 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Additionally, he played in 27% of the team’s offensive snaps as a rookie.

On MNF in Week 4, Braelon Allen carried the ball four times for 26 yards but did have a crucial fumble at the goal line. It cost the Jets a touchdown on their first drive of the game. During a kickoff return in the second quarter, Braelon Allen suffered a knee injury and did not return to the game. On Wednesday, Allen was seen in the Jets’ locker room on crutches. NFL insiders reported Thursday that Braelon Allen is heading to the IR.

#Jets RB Braelon Allen, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, suffered an MCL sprain that will likely land him on Injured Reserve, sources say. Allen is expected to receive addition opinions. pic.twitter.com/uKul3ExJAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2025

Head coach Aaron Glenn described Allen’s knee injury as “pretty serious.” The young RB is set to miss at least four weeks. However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Braelon Allen could miss even more time. It’s too early to determine if the injury is season-ending. Without Allen, the Jets will turn to Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis.

Hall is in his fourth season with New York. Through four games, he’s carried the ball 52 times for 238 rushing yards. He also has 13 catches for 108 receiving yards for the Jets. Hall has played 60% of the team’s offensive snaps to begin the season. With Braelon Allen set to miss time, Hall’s snap percentage could see an increase. Backup Isaiah Davis will also see more playing time while Allen is out. Davis was drafted by New York in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of South Dakota State. Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis will be the Jets’ backfield duo while Braelon Allen is on the IR.