NFL

Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyrod Taylor Jets pic
Tyrod Taylor Jets pic

In Week 2, the New York Jets were at home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Jets narrowly lost in Week 1, and the offense looked explosive under Justin Fields. 

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for their 30-10 loss in Week 2 to Buffalo. During that game, starting QB Justin Fields suffered a concussion and was ruled out. Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and played the remainder of the game. Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn reported that Fields will be inactive in Week 3. Tyrod Taylor will start vs. Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Backup QB Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers


Ahead of the 2024 season, the Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $12 million deal. Last year, he was the backup QB for Aaron Rodgers. Taylor only saw action in two games as Rodgers started all 17 games in 2024. Just two games into the 2025 season, Tyrod Taylor will make his first start for the Jets. Justin Fields is out in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers. This will be Taylor’s first start since his 2023 season with the New York Giants.

Before Taylor came into the game in Week 2, the Jets had zero touchdowns. However, Tyrod Taylor led a scoring drive on his second possession. He found TE Jeremy Ruckert on a five-yard touchdown pass. It was the team’s only touchdown of the game.  Taylor finished 7-11 for 56  passing yards.

Tyrod Taylor missed the entire preseason for New York due to a knee injury. However, head coach Aaron Glenn is confident in his veteran QB. Over 15 professional seasons, Taylor has started 58 career games, going 28-28-1. In 2023, he made five starts for the Giants and went 2-3. What will the Jets’ offense look like in Week 3 after having under 200 yards of offense in Week 2?

New York exploded for 32 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense in Week 1. The Jets are facing a Buccaneers defense that has been tough to begin he season. Through two games, Tampa Bay is allowing just 19.5 points per game. Tyrod Taylor will have something to say about that on Sudnay afternoon. In his last start, Taylor was 23-32 for 297 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That was a Week 18 win vs. the Eagles in 2023. Can the 36-year-old step up in Week 3 and lead New York to a much-needed win? The Jets are looking to avoid a 0-3 start for the first time sicne 2021.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyrod Taylor Jets pic
NFL

LATEST Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025
Cody Mauch Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries early in the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025

This past Monday, there were two NFL games for fans to watch. The earlier of the two kicked off at 7:00 p.m. EST. Tampa Bay was on the road to…

Preston Smith Packers pic
NFL
Washington has reunited with Preston Smith to boost their pass rush
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2025

During a 27-18 loss to the Packers in Week 2, the Commanders lost one defensive player for the season. Starting defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a season-ending quad injury….

Aaron Jones Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings sign Cam Akers after Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2025
Calijah Kancey Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Calijah Kancey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2025
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers pic
NFL
Expect to see Jadeveon Clowney make his debut for the Cowboys in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2025
Jaylon Johnson Bears pic
NFL
Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 15 2025
Arrow to top