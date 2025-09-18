Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start

In Week 2, the New York Jets were at home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Jets narrowly lost in Week 1, and the offense looked explosive under Justin Fields.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for their 30-10 loss in Week 2 to Buffalo. During that game, starting QB Justin Fields suffered a concussion and was ruled out. Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and played the remainder of the game. Jets’ head coach Aaron Glenn reported that Fields will be inactive in Week 3. Tyrod Taylor will start vs. Tampa Bay in Week 3.

Backup QB Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers

Jets QB Justin Fields has been ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Tampa Bay due to his concussion. Tyrod Taylor will start. pic.twitter.com/fesTL9kdSb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2025



Ahead of the 2024 season, the Jets signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $12 million deal. Last year, he was the backup QB for Aaron Rodgers. Taylor only saw action in two games as Rodgers started all 17 games in 2024. Just two games into the 2025 season, Tyrod Taylor will make his first start for the Jets. Justin Fields is out in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers. This will be Taylor’s first start since his 2023 season with the New York Giants.

Before Taylor came into the game in Week 2, the Jets had zero touchdowns. However, Tyrod Taylor led a scoring drive on his second possession. He found TE Jeremy Ruckert on a five-yard touchdown pass. It was the team’s only touchdown of the game. Taylor finished 7-11 for 56 passing yards.

Tyrod Taylor with a chance to right the Jets season Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2P9qMhsTb1 — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) September 17, 2025

Tyrod Taylor missed the entire preseason for New York due to a knee injury. However, head coach Aaron Glenn is confident in his veteran QB. Over 15 professional seasons, Taylor has started 58 career games, going 28-28-1. In 2023, he made five starts for the Giants and went 2-3. What will the Jets’ offense look like in Week 3 after having under 200 yards of offense in Week 2?

New York exploded for 32 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense in Week 1. The Jets are facing a Buccaneers defense that has been tough to begin he season. Through two games, Tampa Bay is allowing just 19.5 points per game. Tyrod Taylor will have something to say about that on Sudnay afternoon. In his last start, Taylor was 23-32 for 297 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That was a Week 18 win vs. the Eagles in 2023. Can the 36-year-old step up in Week 3 and lead New York to a much-needed win? The Jets are looking to avoid a 0-3 start for the first time sicne 2021.