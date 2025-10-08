Giants’ Darius Slayton (hamstring) is expected to miss TNF in Week 6

During the Giants’ Week 4 win vs. the Chargers, WR Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL. It’s a season-ending injury that will require surgery. A devastating loss offensively for New York.

Without Nabers, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are the Giants’ top wide receivers. On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had a brutal injury update for New York. Barring an unforeseen change, Darius Salyton is expected to miss TNF in Week 6 with a hamstring. Due to the quick turnaround, Slayton will be available for New York.

New York’s WR core will be diminished in Week 6 vs. the Eagles

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) is not expected to play Thursday vs. Eagles, per sources. Hamstring on a short week is tough. Will be out barring surprising uptick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2025



In his seventh professional season, Darius Slayton is one of the longest tenured Giants. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Auburn. Over his career, Slayton has played in 97 games and made 70 starts for the Giants. For the first time, he was voted a captain on New York’s roster. Darius Slayton is well-respected in New York’s locker room. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old will not be available for the Giants in Week 6.

The veteran WR is dealing with a hamstring injury. Given the fact that New York is on short rest, Darius Slayton is out. In their Week 6 matchup vs. the Eagles, Wan’Dale Robinson will be their WR1. New York also has Jaylin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, and Gunner Olzsweski. Team insider Jordan Raanan announced the team could elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to play vs. the Eagles.

No Darius Slayton vs. Eagles. He was limping badly around the locker room yesterday. Turnaround too quick for any real chance. Expect Lil’Jordan Humphrey to get called up and play a role Thursday night. https://t.co/nnpbCi6kXq — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2025



Darius Slayton is not the only Giant dealing with a hamstring injury in Week 6. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart popped up on the injury report ahead of their matchup vs. the Eagles. However, head coach Brian Daboll said that Dart “will be fine.” That’s good news for the rookie moving forward. New York wants Dart on the field to get as much experience as he can in his first professional season.

Through five games, Malik Nabers still leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. However, Wan’Dale Robinson is not far behind. He has one fewer catch and four fewer yards than Nabers. If he stays healthy in 2025, there’s a strong chance Robinson leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Robinson’s 93 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns were all career-highs in 2024. This season, Robinson has 34 catches for 267 yards and one touchdown.