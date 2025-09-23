NFL

Giants’ RB Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to a dislocated shoulder

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic

On SNF in Week 3, the Giants had their home opener vs. the Chiefs. New York tried to keep the game close. However, a lackluster performance from the offense resulted in another loss. The Giants are 0-3 to begin 2025. 

In that loss to Kansas City, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a dislocated shoulder. He had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game. Rookie RB out of Arizona State, Cam Skattebo, came in and took full advantage of his opportunity. NFL insiders announced that Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to injury.

Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks for the Giants due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 3


With a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants selected RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of Purdue. Tracy began his collegiate career at Iowa as a wide receiver.  He transferred to Purdue, where he was asked to switch to running back. It was the change Tracy needed to take his career to the NFL. As a rookie with the Giants in 2024, Tracy played in all 17 games and made 12 starts. Last season, Tracy carried the ball 192 times for 839 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, he had 38 catches for 284 yards and one receiving touchdown as a rookie. In Week 3 of the 2025 season, running back Tyrone Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder. NFL insiders announced the 25-year-old is set to miss 2-4 weeks due to injury. With Tracy out, the Giants will turn to rookie RB Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary.

Through three NFL games, running back Cam Skaettb0 has lived up to his hype in college. Skattebo had a small role for New York in Week 1. However, he’s seen his role grow with each passing game. With Tyrone Tracy out, Cam Skattebo will see additional work for the Giants. In Week 2, he carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. He added two catches for 14 yards.

Cam Skattebo had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 3 vs. the Chiefs. He carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown. The 23-year-old added six catches on eight targets for 61 yards. The rookie RB is a perfect mix of size and speed. He put these skills on display at the collegiate level. Through three games in the NFL, it’s translated to the NFL for Cam Skattebo.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 23 2025
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ RB Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to a dislocated shoulder
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 23 2025

On SNF in Week 3, the Giants had their home opener vs. the Chiefs. New York tried to keep the game close. However, a lackluster performance from the offense resulted…

Najee Harris Chargers pic 2
NFL
Chargers’ Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 vs. the Broncos
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 22 2025

On Sunday afternoon in Week 3, the Chargers were at home to face the Broncos. It was a back-and-forth battle between Los Angeles and Denver. In the end, Cameron Dicker…

James Conner Cardinals pic
NFL
Arizona’s James Conner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 22 2025
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders backup QB Marcus Mariota will start in Week 3 vs. the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Josh Allen is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 19 2025
Tyrod Taylor Jets pic
NFL
Justin Fields (concussion) is out in Week 3 for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor will start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 18 2025
Arrow to top