Giants’ RB Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to a dislocated shoulder

On SNF in Week 3, the Giants had their home opener vs. the Chiefs. New York tried to keep the game close. However, a lackluster performance from the offense resulted in another loss. The Giants are 0-3 to begin 2025.

In that loss to Kansas City, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a dislocated shoulder. He had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game. Rookie RB out of Arizona State, Cam Skattebo, came in and took full advantage of his opportunity. NFL insiders announced that Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks due to injury.

Tyrone Tracy will miss 2-4 weeks for the Giants due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 3

Doctors believe Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks due to the dislocated shoulder injury he suffered Sunday night vs. Kansas City, per sources. With Tracy out, the Giants are expected to lean on rookie RB Cam Skattebo and veteran RB Devin… pic.twitter.com/pRUC4Vif8V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025



With a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants selected RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. out of Purdue. Tracy began his collegiate career at Iowa as a wide receiver. He transferred to Purdue, where he was asked to switch to running back. It was the change Tracy needed to take his career to the NFL. As a rookie with the Giants in 2024, Tracy played in all 17 games and made 12 starts. Last season, Tracy carried the ball 192 times for 839 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, he had 38 catches for 284 yards and one receiving touchdown as a rookie. In Week 3 of the 2025 season, running back Tyrone Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder. NFL insiders announced the 25-year-old is set to miss 2-4 weeks due to injury. With Tracy out, the Giants will turn to rookie RB Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary.

CAM SKATTEBO TO THE HOUSE! 🏠 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/rKjQpHeuP3 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2025

Through three NFL games, running back Cam Skaettb0 has lived up to his hype in college. Skattebo had a small role for New York in Week 1. However, he’s seen his role grow with each passing game. With Tyrone Tracy out, Cam Skattebo will see additional work for the Giants. In Week 2, he carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and one rushing touchdown. He added two catches for 14 yards.

Cam Skattebo had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 3 vs. the Chiefs. He carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown. The 23-year-old added six catches on eight targets for 61 yards. The rookie RB is a perfect mix of size and speed. He put these skills on display at the collegiate level. Through three games in the NFL, it’s translated to the NFL for Cam Skattebo.