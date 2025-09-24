After three games, the Giants are benching Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart

The Russell Wilson era in New York has lasted just three games. NFL insiders announced that the Giants are making a switch at QB. Veteran Russell Wilson is being benched for rookie Jaxson Dart.

New York’s coaching staff hoped to wait a bit longer to throw Dart into the fire. After a 0-3 start, Brian Daboll is starting Jaxson Dart in desperation. He’s on the hot seat because the Giants could fire him this offseason. If Jaxson Dart has success with New York, it could save Daboll’s job. However, the rookie QB faces a gauntlet schedule to begin his time as a starter for the Giants.

Jaxson Dart has been named the new starting QB for the New York Giants

A QB change: Giants are planning to start rookie Jaxson Dart on Sunday vs. the Chargers, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PwYApMCoN7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2025



With the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Giants selected QB Jaxon Dart out of Ole Miss. For the 2025 season, New York had Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart on the roster. Wilson was named the starter by Brian Daboll and Dart the backup. Jameis Winston is the emergency QB3. In two of their three games to begin the 2025 season, the Giants’ offense struggled. They scored six points in Week 1 vs. Washington and nine points in Week 3 vs. the Chiefs.

Against Kansas City on Sunday Night Football, Russell Wilson struggled. He threw two interceptions and had an awful red zone possession late in the game. New York was down 22-9, and Wilson threw the ball out of bounds on fourth down. That sequence likely sealed his fate with the New York Giants. They were hoping for quality football from the veteran QB.

JAXSON DART TIME IN NEW YORK 🗽 pic.twitter.com/GEGNfMu9lb — Overtime (@overtime) September 23, 2025

After three games, head coach Brian Daboll is benching the one-time Super Bowl champion. For their Week 4 matchup vs. the Chargers, Daboll has named rookie QB Jaxson Dart as the starter. Dart did not see any action in the team’s Week 1 matchup. However, he did get snaps in Weeks 2 and 3. Brian Daboll was preparing Dart to see the field. Nobody expected it to happen in Week 4.

New York traded back into the first round of the 2025 draft to select Jaxson Dart. Brian Daboll was a massive fan of Dart in the draft process. He was ecstatic to land the 22-year-old on his roster. However, there’s a strong chance Daboll is gone after this season. Jaxson Dart will start his first game in Week 4 at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.