Giants’ Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 8 and needs season-ending surgery

Earlier this season, in Week 4, Giants’ WR Malik Nabers suffered a torn ACL. That was a season-ending injury for the second-year pro. In Week 8, New York was hit with another brutal injury.

The Giants were on the road in Week 8 to face the Eagles. In the second quarter, rookie RB Cam Skattebo attempted to catch a pass from Jaxon Dart. While getting tackled, Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury. His foot was turned sharply to the right, and the RB was quickly carted off the field. Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle vs. the Eagles and needs season-ending surgery.

Cam Skattebo’s rookie season is over after suffering a season-ending ankle injury

Cam Skattebo was carted off the field after a serious leg injury against the Eagles. 🎥 FOX pic.twitter.com/tqG4eeNzJ3 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2025



In the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Giants selected RB Cam Skaettbo out of Arizona State. During his final season in college, Skattebo had an electric year and was named an All-American. As a rookie with the Giants in 2025, Skattebo started the year as a backup RB. However, New York starter Tyrone Tracy missed two straight games due to injury. This allowed Skattebo to be the full-time starter for the Giants.

The rookie RB had his breakout game vs. the Eagles in Week 6 during a 34-17 Giants win. Cam Skattebo carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also added two catches for 12 yards in that monster performance. Cam Skattebo was a fan-favorite in college for his unforgiving running style and ability to bounce off tackles. He’s continued that in the NFL.

This is awful– Giants standout rookie RB Cam Skattebo just suffered an ankle injury, and it’s bad… pic.twitter.com/sXbr0HwCPx — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 26, 2025

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 8 vs. the Eagles. Skattebo finished the game with three carries for 12 yards, along with one catch for 18 yards and a receiving touchdown. Users on X have claimed that Eagles RB Zack Baum performed an illegal hip-drop tackle when Cam Skattebo suffered his dislocated ankle. However, illegal hip-drop tackles are rarely called.

When Cam Skattebo suffered his gruesome ankle injury, players from both teams ran away. His ankle was bent 90 degrees to the right. Giants’ lineman Greg Van Rotten saw how bad the injury was and immediately called for trainers to come on the field. Eventually, an aircast was put on his ankle, and he was placed on the cart. Before being taken away, the entire Giants sideline came out to show support for their injured teammate. Cam Skattebo’s rookie season is over after eight games. Now, Tyrone Tracy is back at RB1 for New York.