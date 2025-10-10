NFL

Cam Skattebo is the first Giants’ rookie RB with three rushing touchdowns since 1971

To begin Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles were on the road for TNF vs. the Giants. Given that Philadelphia was coming off a loss to the Broncos in Week 5, they were predicted to bounce back. 

Despite their best efforts on Thursday night, the Eagles were not able to hold off the Giants. New York won the game 34-17 and got a statement win in Week 6. Their rookie duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo played at a high level vs. Philadelphia. Skattebo had a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He is the first Giants rookie RB since Charlie Evans in 1971 to have three rushing touchdowns in one game.

Rookie RB Cam Skattebo has five rushing touchdowns in 2025


In a 34-17 win vs. the Eagles in Week 6, Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo had a monster performance. He carried the ball 19 times for 98 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Skattebo added two receptions for 12 yards. The 23-year-old has his best game of the season in New York’s primetime win vs. the Eagles. Cam Skattebo is the first Giants’ rookie RB since Charlie Evans in 1971 to have three rushing touchdowns in one game.

New York drafted Skaetto in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Arizona State. During his final year of college, Skattebo had a breakout season. His 293 carries for 1,711 rushing yards led the Big 12 in 2024. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Cam Skattebo was an all-purpose back in college, and he’s proved that with the New York Giants early on.

Through six games played and three starts, Cam Skattebo has carried the ball 83 times for 338 yards and three rushing touchdowns. That’s an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Additionally, he has 20 receptions on 24 targets for 155 receiving yards. Cam Skattebo has brought new life to the New York Giants’ backfield. That couldn’t be done without the help of his rookie teammate Jaxson Dart.

In his first two starts, Jaxson Dart is 2-1 and has wins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. If not for five straight turnovers from the Giants in Week 5, Dart could potentially be 3-0 to begin his career. The rookie QB was 17-25 passing for 195 yards and one touchdown. He added 13 carries for 58 yards and one rushing touchdown. Together, Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo combined for over 350 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. It was New York’s biggest win in a long time. They have another matchup in Week 8 vs. the Eagles.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
