Chargers’ Joe Alt will return on TNF in Week 8 after missing three games with an ankle injury

Zach Wolpin
To kick off Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, the Chargers are at home to face the Vikings. Los Angeles is 4-3 this season, but is 1-3 in their last four games. They started the season 3-0. 

In their last four contests, the team has been without LT Joe Alt. He suffered an ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to the Giants. On Wednesday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Joe Alt is questionable to play in Week 8 vs. the Vikings. However, Alt said that he plans on making his return after a three-game absence. A massive boost for Los Angeles offensively.

Joe Alt is expected to return for the Chargers on TNF in Week 8


With the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Chargers selected tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame. As a rookie, he started 16 games for Los Angeles and finished 7th in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon during training camp. He’ll unfortunately miss the entire 2025 season. That’s why second-year pro Joe Alt was starting at LT this season. In a Week 4 loss to the Giants, Joe Alt exited the game early due to an ankle injury.

Alt walked off the field but was later carted to the locker room. The 22-year-old missed the Chargers’ next three consecutive games due to injury. Los Angeles went 1-2 in these contests. It’s a short week for the Chargers, playing on TNF vs. the Vikings. Despite the team having Alt limited on their estimated injury report, he plans to play vs. Minnesota.

Joe Alt returning on Thursday evening would be a massive boost for Los Angeles’ offense. In two of their three games without Alt, the Chargers have struggled to run the ball. Justin Herbet led the team with 31 rushing yards in a Week 7 loss to the Colts. When Joe Alt makes his return in Week 8, the Chargers should see an improvement in their run game.

Additionally, RT Trey Pipkins could return in Week 8 from a knee injury. He’s missed the last two games for Los Angeles. Pipkins started the first five games of the season for the Chargers. He’s starting at RT in 2025 because the team needed Joe Alt at LT. Trey Pipkins is in his seventh professional season. All of them with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is questionable to play on TNF vs. the Vikings. Barring a setback, expect to see LT Joe Alt back in action.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
