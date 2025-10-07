Chargers rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) has been placed on the IR

Heading into their Week 5 matchup, the Los Angeles Chargers were 3-1. They lost 21-18 on the road to the New York Giants in Week 4. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were eager to bounce back in Week 5.

After having a 10-0 lead after the first quarter vs. Washington, the Chargers did not score another point the rest of the game. The Commanders outscored the Chargers 28-0 through the final three quarters. Los Angeles is now 3-2 this season after a 3-0 start. To make matters worse, rookie RB Omarion Hampton suffered an ankle injury and has been placed on the IR.

Omarion Hampton is set to miss at least four weeks for the Chargers

#Chargers RB Omarion Hampton is going on IR with an ankle injury. He’s out at least 4 games. pic.twitter.com/x7b7UQUeet — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2025



With the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Chargers selected RB Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina. Hampton had an impressive collegiate career with the Tar Heels. He had 1,500+ rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. The 22-year-old was drafted to be a workhorse RB for Los Angeles. Through their first two games, Hampton was slitting snaps with veteran RB Najee Harris.

WhenHarris tore his Achilles in Week 3, Omarion Hampton saw an immediate increase in playing time. He was on the field for 791% of the Chargers’ offensive plays in Week 3. Hampton carried the ball 19 times for 70 yards and one rushing touchdown. Additionally, he added six catches for 59 yards. During a Week 4 loss to the Giants, Hampton carried the ball 12 times for 128 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The rookie added five catches for 37 yards.

Chargers backup RB notes:

+ Hassan Haskins played more than a handful of snaps before Omarion Hampton’s injury in the 1st half.

+ Kimani Vidal then got action in the 4th quarter.

+ Haskins exited with starters. Vidal next to Trey Lance.

+ Haskins went to Michigan (Harbaugh). — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 6, 2025

Omarion Hampton was on the field for just 58.2% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps in Week 5. The rookie suffered an ankle injury. Backup RBs Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will see playing time while Hampton is out. Haskins is in his second season with Los Angeles. He’s primarily been a special teams player for the Chargers. The 25-year-old will see increased snaps over the team’s next four games.

Los Angeles also has second-year pro Kimani Vidal. He was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2024 NFL draft out of Troy. He played in 10 games during the 2024 season and made zero starts for Los Angeles. Vidal had 43 carries for 155 rushing yards. Both Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will split playing time while Omarion Hampton is on the IR. He’ll miss at least the next four games for the Chargers. Their next four opponents are the Dolphins, Colts, Vikings, and Titans.