NFL

Carson Wentz will make his third consecutive start for the Vikings in Week 5

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, J.J. McCarthy was healthy for Week 1 in 2025. He made his first start for the Minnesota Vikings. McCarthy pulled off an upset win, 27-24, vs. the Chicago Bears. 

During a Week 2 loss to the Falcons, J.J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury. The 22-year-old was ruled out for 2-5 weeks due to the injury. In his place, Carson Wentz has started for the Vikings. Minnesota has a second-straight international game in Week 5. They will face the Browns in London. On Friday morning, NFL insiders reported that McCarthy is out again for the Vikings. Carson Wentz will make his third consecutive start for Minnesota.

When will J.J. McCarthy return for the Minnesota Vikings?


Early in the 2025 season, Minnesota’s offense is missing several key players. For their Week 5 matchup vs. the Browns, the Vikings are without three starting offensive linemen and one backup. That includes Ryan Kelly, Brian O’Neil, Donovan Jackson, and Michael Jurgens. Starting RB Aaron Jones is on the IR due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, QB J.J. McCarthy will miss his third consecutive game due to injury in Week 5.

The young QB is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team is “looking forward” to having McCarthy back at practice. He noted they do not want to rush McCarthy back too soon and risk further injury. That’s likely why Carson Wentz is getting the nod again in Week 5. He’s making his third consecutive start for the Minnesota Vikings.

Wentz is in his 10th professional season and his sixth team in as many years. The 32-year-old was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He appeared in three games and made one start for Kansas City. Carson Wentz has started at least one game in each of his last six seasons. The one-time Super Bowl champion made his first start of the 2025 season in Week 3 vs. the Bengals.

Minneota won largely because its defense scored multiple touchdowns in a 48-10 rout. However, Wentz and the Vikings battled the Steelers in Week 4, losing 24-21. The veteran QB was 30-46 for 350 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was also sacked six times in that loss to Pittsburgh. The Vikings’ offensive line was dealing with injuries in Week 4, and they’re startung to pile up in Week 5. Minnesota has a much-needed bye in Week 6.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

