Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase set the single-game receptions record (16) on TNF in Week 7

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday Night Football in Week 7, the Bengals hosted the Steelers. It was their first of two meetings in 2025. Additionally, it was Cincinnati’s second game with Joe Flacco as their starter. 

The Bengals traded with the Cleveland Browns on October 7. Just 10 days later, Flacco led Cincinnati to a massive win on TNF vs. the 4-1 Steelers. It was another vintage performance for Flacco, passing for 342 yards and throwing three touchdown passes. Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase was targeted 23 times by Flacco. He finished the game with 16 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown. His 16 receptions are a new franchise record for the most catches in a single game.

Despite no Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is still setting franchise records


Cincinnati’s offense was struggling when Joe Burrow went down. Jake Browning had proved in the past that he was a capable backup. However, he did not live up to that standard in 2025. After a 2-0 start, the Bengals lost three consecutive games that Jake Browning started. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the Bengals made a move to save their season. They made an in-division trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Joe Flacco.

They lost that first matchup against the Packers in Week 6. Joe Flacco had just days to get adjusted to his new team. On top of that, the Bengals had a quick turnaround in Week 7. They played on TNF vs. the Steelers. Cincinnati was 2-4 coming into the game, and the Steelers were 4-1. Despite Pittsburgh being favored, the Bengals battled for a win. Kicker Evan McPherson hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco gave life to the Bengals’ offense in Week 7. For the first time all season, a QB on their roster passed for over 300 yards. Joe Flacco was 31-47 on TNF for 342 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target in Week 7 was none other than Ja’Marr Chase. The All-Pro WR was targeted 23 times against the Steelers. He had 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Chase’s 16 receptions in Week 7 were a new franchise record for the Bengals. In his first two games with Joe Flacco at QB, Ja’Marr Chase has had at least 10 receptions. Additionally, Chase has 26 catches over the last two weeks. That is the most of his career in a two-game span. If Joe Flacco can continue to play well, the Bengals will have an opportunity to turn their season around. Cincinnati is home in Week 8 to face the New York Jets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
