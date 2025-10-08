Can veteran QB Joe Flacco help save the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 season?

In a Week 2 win vs. the Jaguars, starting QB Joe Burrow suffered a significant toe injury. The Pro Bowler had to leave the game, and Jake Browning took over as QB. Cincinnati won that game 31-27, but it’s been downhill since.

The Bengals have lost three straight games with Browning as the starting QB. In that time, the team has been outscored 113-37. Cincinnati lost 37-24 to the Lions in Week 4. Head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal to Jake Browning as the starter moving forward. On Tuesday, the Bengals traded with the Browns to acquire veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco is expected to start vs. the Packers in Week 6

We have agreed to trade QB Joe Flacco to the Bengals — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 7, 2025



Since Joe Burrow went down in Week 2, the Bengals have been looking for QB help. Jake Browning started seven games for the Bengals in 2023. He was comfortable going from a backup role to the immediate starter. Head coach Zac Taylor decided to ride with Browning as he had experience in Cincinnati’s offense. Through four games and three starts in 2025, Jake Browning has thrown eight interceptions. That production was simply not cutting it for the Bengals.

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup vs. the Packers, Cincinnati has made a move at QB. The Bengals traded with the Browns to acquire Joe Flacco. The 40-year-old QB started the first four games of the 2025 season for Cleveland. Flacco was benched in Week 5 for rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. Just one week later, Joe Flacco is a member of the Bengals. He’s now played for three of four teams in the AFC North.



In three games with Jake Browning as their starter, the Bengals’ offense averaged 12.3 points per contest. If not for a 24-point performance in Week 5, that number would be much lower. Can Joe Flacco come in and revamp Cincinnati’s offense? That will be extremely difficult behind the Bengals’ subpar offensive line. In his four games with the Bengals in 2025, Jake Browning was sacked nine times.

Joe Flacco was sacked nine times as a member of the Browns in nine starts. While his mobility is limited at this stage in his career, Joe Flacco makes up for that with his arm. The veteran QB is expected to hyper-target Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins moving forward. At 2-3, the Bengals’ season is far from over. They’re just one win away from having a .500 record. Moving forward, the Bengals are expected to start Joe Flacco at QB.