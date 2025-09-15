Bengals’ Joe Burrow is out at least three months due to a turf toe injury

In recent seasons, the Bengals have started slow. As a result, it’s affected Cincinnati’s chances to make a deep postseason run. However, the Bengals are 2-0 to begin the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, that 2-0 start could mean nothing after QB Joe Burrow suffered an injury on Sunday in Week 2. Burrow was sacked by Jacksonville’s Arik Armstead, and a pile of players fell on top of him. He tried walking off the field, but needed assistance. NFL insiders confirmed on Monday morning that Burrow suffered a turf toe injury and will miss a minimum of three months.

Can the Bengals survive until December without Joe Burrow?

ESPN sources: Bengals QB Joe Burrow will need toe surgery that will sideline him a minimum of three months. pic.twitter.com/g8AiFectwX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025



The 2025 season is Joe Burrow’s sixth season as the starting QB for the Bengals. He’s played 71 total games for Cincinnati and has missed time in his career due to injury. As a rookie, Burrow played in 10 games for the Bengals and missed seven starts. He tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. However, Burrow bounced back quickly and started 16 of 17 games in 2021 and 2022.

During his 2023 campaign, Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. He started 10 games for the Bengals and again missed time for Cincinnati. His wrist injury lingered into the beginning of the 2024 season, but Burrow shook that off. In 2024, he led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. Despite not making the playoffs last season, the Bengals were optimistic for 2025. That was until Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury in Week 2.

#Bengals star QB Joe Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury, one that would require surgery and put him out at least 3 months, per me and @TomPelissero. Burrow is still evaluating options, but the ones that would keep him on the field are dwindling. pic.twitter.com/UqYZejRoLa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2025

According to NFL insiders, Burrow is set to miss at least three months. The 28-year-old needs surgery and could potentially make a return in December. Moving forward, the Bengals will use Jake Browning as their starting QB. He’s been with Cincinnati in each of the last three seasons. During the 2023 season, Joe Burrow missed the last seven games due to a wrist injury.

Jake Brownng started those seven games for the Bengals, going 4-3. With Joe Burrow sidelined for months, the team has no choice but to start Jake Browning. It’s his third year in Cincinnati’s system. When Joe Burrow went down in Week 2, Browning came in and was able to lead the Bengals to a win. Can the 29-year-old backup QB keep Cincinnati alive in the AFC while Joe Burrow misses significant time?