Bengals’ Joe Burrow is out at least three months due to a turf toe injury

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In recent seasons, the Bengals have started slow. As a result, it’s affected Cincinnati’s chances to make a deep postseason run. However, the Bengals are 2-0 to begin the 2025 season. 

Unfortunately, that 2-0 start could mean nothing after QB Joe Burrow suffered an injury on Sunday in Week 2. Burrow was sacked by Jacksonville’s Arik Armstead, and a pile of players fell on top of him. He tried walking off the field, but needed assistance. NFL insiders confirmed on Monday morning that Burrow suffered a turf toe injury and will miss a minimum of three months.

Can the Bengals survive until December without Joe Burrow?


The 2025 season is Joe Burrow’s sixth season as the starting QB for the Bengals. He’s played 71 total games for Cincinnati and has missed time in his career due to injury. As a rookie, Burrow played in 10 games for the Bengals and missed seven starts. He tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. However, Burrow bounced back quickly and started 16 of 17 games in 2021 and 2022.

During his 2023 campaign, Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. He started 10 games for the Bengals and again missed time for Cincinnati. His wrist injury lingered into the beginning of the 2024 season, but Burrow shook that off. In 2024, he led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns. Despite not making the playoffs last season, the Bengals were optimistic for 2025. That was until Joe Burrow’s turf toe injury in Week 2.

According to NFL insiders, Burrow is set to miss at least three months. The 28-year-old needs surgery and could potentially make a return in December. Moving forward, the Bengals will use Jake Browning as their starting QB. He’s been with Cincinnati in each of the last three seasons. During the 2023 season, Joe Burrow missed the last seven games due to a wrist injury.

Jake Brownng started those seven games for the Bengals, going 4-3. With Joe Burrow sidelined for months, the team has no choice but to start Jake Browning. It’s his third year in Cincinnati’s system. When Joe Burrow went down in Week 2, Browning came in and was able to lead the Bengals to a win. Can the 29-year-old backup QB keep Cincinnati alive in the AFC while Joe Burrow misses significant time?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

