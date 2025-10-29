NFL

Barring a setback, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return in Week 9 on TNF

Zach Wolpin
To begin the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens were 1-5. The team secured a much-needed win against the Bears in Week 8, improving to 2-5. 

Baltimore has a short week as they’re set to face the Miami Dolphins on TNF in Week 9. For their last three games, the team has been without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The 28-year-old was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. Ahead of the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup vs. the Dolphins, NFL insiders had positive news. Barring a setback, Lamar Jackson is expected to return on TNF for Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson will make his long-awaited return in Week 9 vs. the Dolphins


During a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson exited the game early. He suffered a hamstring injury, and backup Cooper Rush took over.  Jackson was forced to miss four straight weeks and three games for the Ravens. Their bye in Week 7 worked nicely for Jackson’s recovery timeline. Cooper Rush started two consecutive games for the Ravens, and the team dropped to 2-5.

Baltimore decided to start Tyler “Snoop” Huntley in Week 8 vs. the Bears. He helped lead the team to a 30-16 win. The Ravens are now 2-5 through seven games in 2025. Ahead of their Week 9 matchup on TNF, the Ravens have received positive news for Lamar Jackson. Barring a setback, the two-time MVP will make his return for the Ravens tomorrow night.

Last Friday, Lamar Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice. This led Ravens fans, bettors, and fantasy managers to believe that Jackson was making his return in Week 8. However, his practice availability was changed to limited later that day. The Ravens claim he only ran the scout team. This was in strict violation of the NFL’s injury report policy. Baltimore will likely be fined for the inconsistencies in the practice report for Lamar Jackson.

Since Week 11 in 2018, Lamar Jackson has been the starting QB for the Ravens. In his time with Baltimore, the Ravens are 74-32, including the postseason. Without Jackson, the team is 5-12. Heading into Week 9, the Ravens have a 2-5 record. Baltimore is still three games back from having a record of at least .500. They still have to face the Bengals and Steelers twice, along with matchups vs. the Vikings, Packers, and Patriots in the second half of the season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
