Barring a setback, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return in Week 9 on TNF

To begin the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens were 1-5. The team secured a much-needed win against the Bears in Week 8, improving to 2-5.

Baltimore has a short week as they’re set to face the Miami Dolphins on TNF in Week 9. For their last three games, the team has been without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The 28-year-old was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. Ahead of the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup vs. the Dolphins, NFL insiders had positive news. Barring a setback, Lamar Jackson is expected to return on TNF for Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson will make his long-awaited return in Week 9 vs. the Dolphins

From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back; The #Chiefs lost RB Isiah Pacheco to an MCL sprain; The #Vikings plan for JJ McCarthy to start at QB now that he’s fully healthy. pic.twitter.com/RcI8mxhCDN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2025



During a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson exited the game early. He suffered a hamstring injury, and backup Cooper Rush took over. Jackson was forced to miss four straight weeks and three games for the Ravens. Their bye in Week 7 worked nicely for Jackson’s recovery timeline. Cooper Rush started two consecutive games for the Ravens, and the team dropped to 2-5.

Baltimore decided to start Tyler “Snoop” Huntley in Week 8 vs. the Bears. He helped lead the team to a 30-16 win. The Ravens are now 2-5 through seven games in 2025. Ahead of their Week 9 matchup on TNF, the Ravens have received positive news for Lamar Jackson. Barring a setback, the two-time MVP will make his return for the Ravens tomorrow night.

Lamar Jackson says his injured hamstring feels “ great.” This is the first time he’s ever had a hamstring injury. Asked if he expect some rust after being out a month, Jackson shook his head. “That’s what practice is for,” he said. pic.twitter.com/dHmkWX9bfT — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2025

Last Friday, Lamar Jackson was listed as a full participant in practice. This led Ravens fans, bettors, and fantasy managers to believe that Jackson was making his return in Week 8. However, his practice availability was changed to limited later that day. The Ravens claim he only ran the scout team. This was in strict violation of the NFL’s injury report policy. Baltimore will likely be fined for the inconsistencies in the practice report for Lamar Jackson.

Since Week 11 in 2018, Lamar Jackson has been the starting QB for the Ravens. In his time with Baltimore, the Ravens are 74-32, including the postseason. Without Jackson, the team is 5-12. Heading into Week 9, the Ravens have a 2-5 record. Baltimore is still three games back from having a record of at least .500. They still have to face the Bengals and Steelers twice, along with matchups vs. the Vikings, Packers, and Patriots in the second half of the season.