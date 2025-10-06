The Baltimore Ravens are 1-4 to begin the year for the first time since 2015

In six of their last seven seasons, the Ravens have finished with at least 10 wins. Baltimore has been a model of consistency around the NFL. To begin the 2025 season, the Ravens are off to a rough start.

The team is 1-4 through five games and is dealing with several injuries. For their Week 5 matchup vs. the Texans, the Ravens were without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Baltimore was no match for the Texans on Sunday, losing 44-10 at home. It’s the first time since 2015 that the Ravens started the year 1-4. They went on to finish with a 5-11 record.

Does Baltimore have any chance to bounce back in the 2025 season?

The Ravens fall to 1-4 after getting BLOWN out by the Texans 😳 Are the playoffs looking like a long shot with all their injuries? pic.twitter.com/rnD5gBdQRJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 5, 2025



Between a tough schedule and injuries, the Baltimore Ravens are battling to begin 2025. The team is 1-4 through their first five games. They’re coming off an embarrassing 44-10 loss to the Texans at home in Week 5. Baltimore had just 223 yards of total offense vs. Houston. For the first time since 2015, the Ravens have started a season with a 1-4 record. That year, they finished 5-11 and lost four of their last five games.

The Ravens finished third of four teams in the AFC North in 2015 and did not make the playoffs. Baltimore has an uphill battle ahead to try and make the playoffs in 2025. After their bye in Week 7, the Ravens’ schedule will lighten up. However, they have a Week 6 matchup vs. the 3-2 Rams that are coming off a tough loss in Week 5 to the 49ers.

The Baltimore Ravens are 1-4 to start the 2025 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/MtA4X0mYiG — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 5, 2025

Beginning in Week 8, the Ravens are at home vs. the Bears. Following that game vs. Chicago, the Ravens have three straight road games. That includes matchups vs. Miami, Minnesota, and Cleveland. Additionally, the Ravens still have to play the Jets once and the Bengals twice. There are winnable games left for the Ravens. Can the team overcome a rough start and make an improbable run to the playoffs?

Out of 253 teams that have begun a season 1-4, just 15 of them have gone on to make a playoff appearance. The last was the Washington Commanders in 2020. According to Pro Football Sports Network, Baltimore has a 20.6% chance of making the playoffs. Coming into the season, the Ravens were favored to win the AFC North. That’s the last thing on their mind after a 1-4 start. The Ravens need to focus on their next opponent to try and get back on track.