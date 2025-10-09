Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is trending toward missing his second straight game

Through their first five games in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens are 1-4. The team has lost three consecutive games, including a 44-10 blowout by the Texans. During that contest, the Ravens were without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

In Week 5, Jackson missed his first game due to injury since the 2022 season. He suffered a hamstring injury in a 37-20 loss to the Chiefs. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Lamar Jackson is doubtful to play in Week 6. Baltimore has a bye in Week 7, and there is no reason for the team to rush him back. Can Cooper Rush lead the team to a win vs. the 3-2 Los Angeles Rams?

Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play in Week 6 vs. the Rams due to a hamstring injury

From @GMFB: The latest on injuries to #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring), #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (hip flexor), and #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot sprain). pic.twitter.com/PyJUJQwmDf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2025



For the first time since 2015, the Ravens have started the year 1-4. Baltimore has another extremely tough game in Week 6 vs. the Rams. The Ravens will be without starting QB Lamar Jackson for their second consecutive game. He is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jackson hasn’t practiced all week. All signs point to the former first-round pick missing Week 6. If the Ravens lose against the Rams, they will be 1-5.

Only four teams in league history have made the playoffs after a 1-5 start. The last was the Commanders in 2020. Despite injuries and a 1-5 record, the Ravens are favored to win the AFC North. That’s even with the Steelers starting 3-1. In place of Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush will start for the Ravens in Week 6. He was 14-20 for 179 passing yards and three interceptions. Derrick Henry had 15 carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Is Lamar Jackson returning in Week 6? @profootballdoc doesn’t think so… pic.twitter.com/AX9fahcJLL — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 7, 2025

Baltimore’s offense struggled to have any type of consistency in Week 5. They played a tough defense against the Texans, and the Ravens will have their hands full in Week 6. The Rams have 15 sacks as a team in 2025. That is tied for the third-most in the NFL through five games. It’s been a struggle for the Ravens on defense as well in 2025. Over their last two games, the team has been outscored 81-30.

The Ravens are trying to avoid becoming the second team in NFL history to allow four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions in three straight games. Patrick Mahomes had four touchdown passes vs. the Ravens in Week 4, as did C.J. Stroud for the Texans in Week 5. Baltimore will face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. As a team, the Rams average 288.9 passing yards per game. The second-most in the NFL. Sunday’s Week 6 matchup will be another uphill battle for the Ravens.