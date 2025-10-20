NFL

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey had 200+ yards from scrimmage for the first time since 2019

Zach Wolpin
In Week 7, the 49ers hosted the Falcons for Sunday Night Football. San Francisco came into the game at 4-2 and Atlanta at 3-2. The 49ers lost 30-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. 

George Kittle made his return from the IR in Week 7 and was a massive boost to San Francisco’s run game. For the first time since 2023, Christian McCaffrey had 100+ rushing yards in a game for San Francisco. Additionally, McCaffrey had 200+ yards from scrimmage on SNF vs. the Falcons. That was the first time since 2019 he accomplished that feat. It was a dominant game from Christian McCaffrey in a 20-10 49ers win.

Christian McCaffrey was dominant on SNF in Week 7 with 200+ yards from scrimmage


San Francisco’s entire offense ran through Christian McCaffrey in Week 7. Despite injuries around the roster this season, the two-time All-Pro has stayed healthy and been consistent. Against the Falcons on SNF in Week 7, Christian McCaffrey had a historic perforamance on several levels. First off, he carried the ball 24 times for 129 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.  It was the first time since 20223 that McCaffrey had 100+ rushing yards in a game.

On top of that, McCaffrey had 200+ yards from scrimmage for the first time sicne 2019. He was still with the Carolina Panthers roster then. On SNF in Week 7, Christian McCaffrey finished with 201 yards from scrimmage. Along with his 129 rushing yarsd, the Pro Bowl RB had seven catches for 72 yards.

Per OptaStats, Christian McCaffrey “had more rushing yards than all others on both teams combined, led all players on both teams in receiving yards and scored more points than the entire opposing team.” No other player in the Super Bowl era had ever accomplished that in a single game. It was truly a hisotric night for the 49ers’ RB. After a season lost to injury in 2024, McCaffey is back to performing at an elite level with San Francisco.

After the 20-10 win, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media. He called Christian McCaffey “the most consistent player I’ve been around.” His ability to be a threat in the run and pass game seperates him from other talented RBs in the NFL. If McCaffrey can stay healty all season, he’ll be in the running for Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco hopes make a deep playoff run in 2025 after missing the postseason in 2024. At 5-2, the 49ers and Rams are at the top of the NFC West. With a head-to-head win vs. Los Angeles, the 49ers have the the tie breaker if it comes into play.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
