49ers All-Pro LB Fred Warner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In Week 6, the 49ers were on the road to face the Buccaneers. Both teams were 4-1 heading into the game. San Francisco was dealing with several injuries in Week 6. 

Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Rick Pearsall were not available for the Niners’ offense. In the end, the team lost 30-19 to the Buccaneers. San Francisco is currently in a four-way tie for first place in the NFC West at 4-2. During their Week 6 loss to the Bucs, the 49ers were hit with a devastating injury. All-Pro LB Fred Warner suffered a dislocated ankle. It’s a season-ending injury for the 28-year-old.

Fred Warner’s season is over after dislocating his ankle in a Week 6 loss


San Francisco’s defense took a massive blow for the remainder of the 2025 season in Week 6. Veteran LB Fred Warner dislocated his ankle in the first quarter. Warner had to be carted off the field, and his ankle was put in an air cast. That is never a good sign. Fred Warner’s teammates were visibly upset when their defensive captain was down. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown immediately took a knee when he saw Warner hurt.

Brown was emotional after the game, speaking with reporters. He called Fred Warner was like a “big brother” to him. Additionally, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized that everyone on the team is hurting for Fred Warner. Left tackle Trent Williams said Warner was “the heart and soul of this team.” Fred Warner, missing the final 11 games of the season, is brutal for San Francisco defensively.

Since he entered the NFL in 2018, Fred Warner has been a franchise cornerstone for the 49ers. He was a third-round pick out of BYU. In eight seasons with the Niners, Warner has started all 121 games he’s appeared in. Additionally, Warner has missed just one game due to injury in his career. That number will balloon to 12 games after the 2025 season.

When Fred Warner went down in Week 6, Tatum Bethune replaced him at MLB. Bethune was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. As a rookie, Bethune played in 11 games and made one start. In Week 6, Tatum Bethune led the Niners with 10 tackles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bethune will have the first opportunity to take over while Fred Warner is out. A massive opportunity for the 24-year-old in his second season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

