Ahead of Week 1, 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (calf) is on the injury report

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After a 6-11 finish in 2024, the 49ers are eager to bounce back in 2025. They previously won the NFC West in three consecutive seasons and had 10+ wins each year. 

San Francisco failed to reach its true potential last season because the team had several long-term injuries. Most notably, All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games for the 49ers. He was dealing with an Achilles tendon and PCL injury. During the 2025 offseason, McCaffrey stayed healthy for San Francisco. That was until Thursday’s injury report. Insiders reported that Christian McCaffrey was limited at practice due to a calf injury.

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey was limited at their practice on Thursday ahead of Week 1


On Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey was a full participant at practice for the 49ers. Come Thursday, he was limited with a calf injury. That’s how quickly a player’s status can change in the NFL. The 29-year-old had stayed healthy all offseason and then landed on the injury report days before their first game. This is notable given his injury history and how his 2024 season began.

McCaffrey sat out most of training camp in 2024 due to a calf injury. He proceeded to miss San Francisco’s first eight games of the season. Then, the All-Pro played in weeks 9-12 and missed their last five games. Fans of the team hope a similar outcome doesn’t occur in 2025. Last season, McCaffrey appeared in just four games for the 49ers. That was the second-lowest games he’s played in a single season.

Two weeks ago, the Commanders traded RB Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Robinson is far from the talent that McCaffrey is, but he’s a serviceable backup. San Francisco hopes Christian McCaffrey takes most of the snaps in 2025. However, the team has a capable backup in Brian Robinson Jr. He started 37 over three seasons with Washington.

San Francisco opens their season on Sunday, September 7, vs. the Seahawks. Christian McCaffrey popped up on the injury report on Thursday, September 4, with a calf injury. He was limited at practice. This all happened three days before their first game of the season. That has 49ers fans worried about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday. Will the two-time All-Pro play in Week 1, and will he have a limited snap count?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
