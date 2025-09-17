NFL

Washington has reunited with Preston Smith to boost their pass rush

Zach Wolpin
During a 27-18 loss to the Packers in Week 2, the Commanders lost one defensive player for the season. Starting defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a season-ending quad injury. He was placed on the IR.

Additionally, cornerback Jonathan Jones was placed on the IR, and this opened a roster spot for the Commanders. With that opening, Washington is reuniting with a former defensive star. NFL insiders announced that veteran DE Preston Smith is signing with the Commanders for the rest of the 2025 season.

Preston Smith has been signed by the Washington Commanders


In the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, Washington selected Preston Smith out of Mississippi State. He played the first four seasons of his professional career for the franchise. In four years, Smith recorded 24.5 sacks for Washington. After the 2018 season, Smith left in free agency for the Packers. Smith had a breakout season with the Packers in 2019, recording a career-high 12.5 sacks. Since then, Smith hasn’t reached double-digit sacks.

Preston Smith spent six seasons with Green Bay until they traded him in 2024 to the Steelers. He played in 17 games last season, nine for the Packers and eight for the Steelers. For the season, Smith had 4.5 sacks. In their Week 2 loss to the Packers, the Commanders lost DE Deatrich Wise Jr. for the season due to a torn quad. To boost their defensive line, the Commanders have signed former second-round pick Preston Smith.

The 32-year-old joins a veteran group of pass rushers that includes Von Miller, Dorance Armstrong, Jacob Martin, and Jaylon Holmes. Washington also has a second-year pro, Javonte Jean-Baptiste. Deatrich Wise Jr. was not the only Commander to suffer a season-ending injury in Week 2. Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles against the Packers.

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup at home vs. the Raiders, QB Jayden Daniels is listed as questionable due to a knee sprain. If the Commanders want any chance of having another deep run in the playoffs, they need Daniels to stay healthy. Could head coach Dan Quinn sit his franchise QB in Week 3 vs. a weaker opponent like Las Vegas? Marcus Mariota is the backup QB in Washington if Daniels is not available.

Zach Wolpin

