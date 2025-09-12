Commanders’ Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles on TNF in Week 2

To begin Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, the Commanders were on the road to face the Packers. Both teams were coming off strong outings in their respective Week 1 wins.

However, Green Bay outclassed the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Despite the score being 27-18, the game never felt particularly close. Late in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Packers, Commander RB Austin Ekeler suffered an unfortunate injury. NFL insiders announced that Ekeler tore his Achilles against the Commanders. A massive blow to Washington’s RB rotation.

Who will step up for Washington after Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles?

The belief is a torn Achilles for Austin Ekeler, source says. He’ll have an MRI, but there is not a lot of hope going into it. https://t.co/z7uVWrR8TC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2025



Ahead of the 2024 season, the Commanders signed RB Austin Ekeler to a two-year, $8.43 million contract. Last season, he played in 12 games and made six starts for Washington. He missed four straight games near the end of the 2024 but was able to return for Washington’s postseason run. Weeks before the 2025 season, the Commanders traded starting RB Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers. That means Ekeler would be seeing an increased workload.

Additionally, the team has a 7th-round draft pick, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, whom they believe highly in. Unfortunately, Washington’s backfield took a hit on Thursday night vs. the Commanders. Austin Ekeler suffered a non-contact injury, and it’s almost certainly a torn Achilles. Just a devastating blow in what was a humbling loss for the Commanders.

Austin Ekeler is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles after going down with a non-contact injury tonight vs. Packers, per @AdamSchefter He will undergo imaging on Friday for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/TNBkDtwEVr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2025

Entering the fourth quarter, the team was down 17-3. Against the Packers on TNF, Ekeler finished the game with eight carries for 17 yards and two catches for seven yards. Washington has depth at RB, but how far will it take them in 2025? With Ekeler out, Jacory Croskey-Merritt will become the starting RB. He’s looked explosive through the first two games of his career. With a full workload, who knows what his ceiling could be with the Commanders?

Along with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders also have Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez in their backfield. McNichols has played for five teams over his NFL career. He’s spent the last two seasons with Washington. With Brian Robinson traded and Austin Ekeler out, McNichols will see more time for the Commanders. Chris Rodriguez was a healthy scratch for Washington’s first two games of the season. Due to unseen circumstances, head coach Dan Quinn might be forced to give Rodriguez playing time. Their next game is in Week 3 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.