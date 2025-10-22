Jets’ owner Woody Johnson bashed Justin Fields amid an 0-7 start in 2025

On Tuesday, October 21, Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke publicly to the media. Through seven games to begin the 2025 season, the Jets are winless.

Despite the rough start, Woody Johnson expressed confidence in head coach Aaron Glenn. He didn’t do the same for starting QB Justin Fields. In Week 7, Fields was benched at halftime for veteran QB Tyrod Taylor. New York is expected to make a change at QB ahead of Week 8. Speaking with the media, Woody Johnson essentially blamed Justin Fields for the team’s 0-7 start.

Woody Johnson blamed Justin Field for the Jets starting 0-7

Woody Johnson places blame on Justin Fields for the Jets struggles 😳 pic.twitter.com/PC2LJP0jPC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 21, 2025



Following the 2024 season, the Jets parted ways with QB Aaron Rodgers. To replace him, New York brought in Justin Fields to be the starter. He signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets. That included $30 million guaranteed at signing. In Week 1, Fields played his best game of the 2025 season in a 34-32 loss to the Steelers. Fields was 16-22 for 218 passing yards and one touchdown. He added 12 carries for 48 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Since then, New York’s offense has struggled to stay competitive. The Jets’ 18.4 points per game this season is the sixth-worst in the NFL. If you take away a 32-point performance in Week 1, the Jets are averaging just 16.1 points per game. In a Week 7 loss to the Panthers, New York scored six points. All of their points came from field goals.

Jets Owner Woody Johnson just obliterated Justin Fields while defending Aaron Glenn: “If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results.” pic.twitter.com/QzGWAnTP4U — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 21, 2025

On Tuesday, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson spoke with the media. He publicly criticized QB Justin Fields. Johnson essentially blamed the 26-year-old for New York’s 0-7 start. Yes, the Jets’ offense has left a lot to be desired in 2025. However, Justin Fields cannot take all the blame for the Jets being winless. Woody Johnson said he is leaving the decision up to Aaron Glenn about the team moving forward.

All signs point to Justin Fields being benched for Tyrod Taylor. The plan during the offseason was to give Fields a full season to see if he is the long-term answer at QB. After a 0-7 start, the Jets have seen enough from Fields. An announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday about the QB. Given Woody Johnson’s comments, it would be astonishing for Fields to be the starter in Week 8. New York is on the road to face the Bengals.