NFL

The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic
Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is never shy about making a trade. No matter the player or posistion. On Monday evening, Philadelphia made a move to add depth to its backfield. 

The Jaguars traded RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth and sixth-round pick. Bigsby is in the third season of a four-year rookie deal he initially signed with Jacksonville. Now, he’s under contract with the Eagles through the 2026 season. If he adapts quickly in Philadelphia, Tank Bigsby could become their backup RB.

Tank Bigsby is the newest member of the Philadelphia Eagles


In the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected RB Tank Bigsby out of Auburn. The 24-year-old was the backup to Travis Etienne in his first two seasons. Following Jacksonville’s 2024 campaign, they fired Doug Pederson. Liam Coen was hired as the new head coach, and they drafted an RB in the fourth round of the NFL draft, Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.

After one game with the Jaguars in 2025, Tank Bigsby was traded to the Eagles. In return, Philadelphia sent Jacksonville a 2026 fifth and sixth-round pick. Now, the Eagles add more talent to their backfield. Saquon Barkley is the unquestioned starter and workhorse RB for the Eagles. While he takes most of the touches for Philly, they need to have capable backups.

Barkley took over 400 snaps between the regular season and playoffs in 2024. The All-Pro RB has had previous injury history. If Saquon had to miss time for the Eagles, they want capable backups. Philadelphia had Will Shipley and AJ Dillon to begin the season. However, their front office wanted to add even more depth. Tank Bigsby played in 33 of 34 games for Jacksonville over his first two seasons.

Backup RB Will Shipley is listed as questionable due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 1. Tank Bigsby could come in and see immediate work as the backup if Shipley were out. Philadelphia is on the road in Week 2 for a Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The last time these two teams met, the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
DaRon Bland Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Cowboys’ DaRon Bland could miss time due to a foot injury he suffered this week

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Brock Purdy (turf toe) will miss 2-5 weeks for the San Francisco 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 11 2025

San Francisco walked away from Week 1 of the 2025 season with a 17-13 win vs. the Seahawks. However, two starters have suffered long-term injuries that will significantly impact the…

Christian Watson Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay signed Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025

To begin the 2025 season, Packers WR Christian Watson is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in Week…

Jake Moody 49ers pic
NFL
After three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Jake Moody
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 10 2025
George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Tank Bigsby Jaguars pic
NFL
The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 09 2025
Christian Darrisaw Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to play on MNF in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 08 2025
Arrow to top