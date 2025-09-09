The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for two draft picks

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is never shy about making a trade. No matter the player or posistion. On Monday evening, Philadelphia made a move to add depth to its backfield.

The Jaguars traded RB Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth and sixth-round pick. Bigsby is in the third season of a four-year rookie deal he initially signed with Jacksonville. Now, he’s under contract with the Eagles through the 2026 season. If he adapts quickly in Philadelphia, Tank Bigsby could become their backup RB.

Tank Bigsby is the newest member of the Philadelphia Eagles

Trade: Jaguars are sending RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/yKn7CIf27j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025



In the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected RB Tank Bigsby out of Auburn. The 24-year-old was the backup to Travis Etienne in his first two seasons. Following Jacksonville’s 2024 campaign, they fired Doug Pederson. Liam Coen was hired as the new head coach, and they drafted an RB in the fourth round of the NFL draft, Bhayshul Tuten out of Virginia Tech.

After one game with the Jaguars in 2025, Tank Bigsby was traded to the Eagles. In return, Philadelphia sent Jacksonville a 2026 fifth and sixth-round pick. Now, the Eagles add more talent to their backfield. Saquon Barkley is the unquestioned starter and workhorse RB for the Eagles. While he takes most of the touches for Philly, they need to have capable backups.

Eagles trading for RB Tank Bigsby. Jaguars receive 5th & 6th round picks. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/7G9sirnfw9 — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2025

Barkley took over 400 snaps between the regular season and playoffs in 2024. The All-Pro RB has had previous injury history. If Saquon had to miss time for the Eagles, they want capable backups. Philadelphia had Will Shipley and AJ Dillon to begin the season. However, their front office wanted to add even more depth. Tank Bigsby played in 33 of 34 games for Jacksonville over his first two seasons.

Backup RB Will Shipley is listed as questionable due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 1. Tank Bigsby could come in and see immediate work as the backup if Shipley were out. Philadelphia is on the road in Week 2 for a Super Bowl rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The last time these two teams met, the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.