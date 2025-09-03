Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (knee) is expected to play Thursday vs. the Eagles

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys did what nobody thought they would do. Owner Jerry Jones traded generational defensive talent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas’ defense will undoubtedly be worse in 2025 because of it. On Thursday, September 4, the Cowboys are on the road to face the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles. While the team won’t have Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ defense did get some positive news. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (knee) is expected to play vs. the Eagles.

Trevon Diggs will be available in Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys

With a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs out of Alabama. Over five seasons, he’s played in 58 games for Dallas and has made 57 starts. His best season by far was in 2021 when he had a league-leading 11 interceptions. He returned two of those interceptions for a touchdown. With that impressive season, Diggs was named first-team All-Pro. In 2022, Diggs played in all 17 games for the Cowboys and had three interceptions.

It’s been an uphill battle for the 26-year-old to stay healthy over the last two seasons. In 2023, Diggs played just two games for the Cowboys after he suffered a torn ACL. Last year, he played in 11 of 17 games for the Cowboys. However, Diggs needed season-ending knee surgery. It was for the same knee je tore his ACL in 2023.

This offseason, the Pro Bowl CB had a “chondral tissue graft procedure” to address his knee issue. To start the training camp, Trevon Diggs was on the PUP list. Dallas removed him from the PUP list on August 24. Diggs was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Dallas’ season-opener on Thursday.

That’s why Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Trevon Diggs is expected to play Thursday night. Just over a week ago, Diggs gave himself a 75-80% chance of playing in Week 1. Since then, the team traded Micah Parsons, and Dallas’ defense is in question. Does Trevon Diggs feel pressure to get back on the field and make an impact for the Cowboys?