Terry McLaurin (quad) will miss his fourth consecutive game for the Commanders in Week 7

Through three games in 2025, the Commanders are 3-3. Washington is coming off a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6. To begin the year, the Commanders have had injuries offensively.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed two consecutive games due to a knee injury but returned in Week 5. Commanders Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin is dealing with a quadricep injury. He’s missed three consecutive games for Washington. Despite returning to practice this week, head coach Dan Quinn ruled out Terry McLaurin for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cowboys. It will be his fourth straight game missed due to injury.

The Commanders will be without Terry McLaurin again in Week 7

Commanders HC Dan Quinn told reporters that WR Terry McLaurin is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2025



Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has not played for the Commanders since Week 3. The former third-round pick has missed three consecutive games for Washington. During a Week 3 blowout win vs. the Raiders, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin suffered a quad injury. Unfortunately, it has taken McLaurin an extended time to recover. Speaking to the media on Friday, head coach Dan Quinn ruled out Terry McLaurin in Week 7.

He last played on September 21 vs. Las Vegas. It’s been nearly a full month sicne McLuarin last suited up for Washington. After an incredibly productive 2024 season, Terry McLaurin has been disappointing for the Commanders. Last season, he had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. At this point in the year, he’s missed more than half of the team’s games.

Terry McLaurin will miss his fourth game of the season this Sunday. He has been ruled as OUT.#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/PxZH1GB8rl — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) October 17, 2025

Terry McLaurin played in weeks one through three for the Commanders. He has 10 catches on 17 targets for 149 yards. This offseason, there were contract disputes between Terry McLaurin and Washington. The star WR wanted to be paid a price the Commanders were not willing to offer. Finally, in late August, McLaurin signed a three-year contract extension worth $96 million. Since he signed that deal, Terry McLaurin has played in three of the team’s seven games.

On top of Terry McLaurin being out in Week 7, Washington could also be without the services of WR Deebo Samuel. He is dealing with a heel injury and has played in all six games for the Commanders. Samuel leads the team with 34 catches for 315 yards. If the team’s top two WRs are out, Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore, and rookie Jaylin Lane would see increased production. McLaurin is already ruled out, and the team will give an update on Samuel ahead of Sunday.