Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans suffered a concussion and broken collarbone in Week 7

Zach Wolpin
To finish Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, the Buccaneers were on the road to face the Lions. For the year, Tampa Bay is averaging 24.9 points per game. 

However, the Bucs’ offense struggled against the Lions’ defense. In the end, the team lost 24-9 to Detroit and scored one touchdown on MNF. During that loss to the Lions, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suffered an unfortunate injury. Not only does Evans have a concussion, but he also broke his collarbone in Week 7. There is some hope that Mike Evans can return at some point in December.

Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone in a Week 7 loss to the Lions


On MNF in Week 7, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans made his return after a three-game absence. He was dealing with a hamstring injury. Luckily, Evans did not land on the IR and was able to play against the Lions in Week 7. Evans’ return did not last very long. The 32-year-old suffered a concussion and broken collarbone in the second quarter. Mike Evans had to be helped off the field by several trainers and was clearly shaken up.

The Pro Bowl WR finished the game with zero catches on four targets. Through four games in 2025, Mike Evans has 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. With the amount of time Evans will miss this season, his streak of 1,000+ receiving yards will come to an end. He had 1,000+ receiving yards in the first 11 seasons of his professional career. That streak will end in 2025.

Despite the loss on MNF to the Lions, the Buccaneers are still 5-2. That is first place in the NFC South through seven weeks. For the foreseeable future, Tampa Bay’s offense will have to operate without Mike Evans. The Buccaneers had been playing that way for their last three games before he returned in Week 7.

One player the team has turned to heavily in 2025 is rookie WR Emeka Egbuka. He leads the Bucs with 54 catches for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns. In Week 6, Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury and exited the game. However, he bounced back quickly and was available for Tampa Bay in Week 7. Without Mike Evans moving forward, Egbuka will continue to be one of Baker Mayfield’s top targets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
