The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 6

Through their first five games in 2025, the Buccaneers are 4-1. Despite injuries on offense, Tampa Bay has weathered the storm and is first in the NFC South.

In Week 6, the Buccaneers are at home for a matchup vs. the 49ers. It was known that veteran WR Mike Evans was set to miss the game with a hamstring injury. Evans did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday for Tampa Bay. On Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that WR Chris Godwin will also be out in Week 6. He is dealing with a fibula injury. The Bucs will be without their top two wideouts vs. San Francisco.

Tampa Bay will be without the services of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 6

Against the 49ers in Week 6, the Buccaneers will be without three key offensive weapons. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3. He was not placed on the IR and was reported to miss three to four weeks. Tampa Bay’s matchup on Sunday will be Evans’ third consecutive game missed due to injury. In three games, Evans has 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in Week 6. NFL insiders reported Godwin is dealing with a fibula injury. The 29-year-old had offseason surgery after dislocating his ankle in Week 7 of 2024. That forced Chris Godwin to miss the first three games of the 2025 season. Godwin played in Weeks 4 and 5 for the Buccaneers, but is set to miss Week 6.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the team does have a breakout WR in the making. With the 19th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Bucs selected Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State. Through five games, he leads Tampa Bay in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The rookie sensation has 38 receptions for 445 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Draft analysts questioned the Bucs’ decision to select Egbuka when they already had two veteran wideouts. However, injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have left a clear path for Emeka Egbuka to take over. Tampa Bay’s backfield will be without the services of 2024 fourth-round pick Bucky Irving. He is dealing with a foot/shoulder injury. Backup Rachaad White will get his second straight start for the Bucs.