Raiders All-Pro TE Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to return in Week 9 for Las Vegas

Zach Wolpin
In their first seven games to begin the 2025 season, the Raiders are 2-5. Las Vegas had a bye in Week 8 and is home in Week 9 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

For their last three games, the team has been without the production of All-Pro TE Brock Bowers. The second-year pro suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee. This happened in the season opener. Bowers tried playing through the injury but was shut down for three consecutive games. Coming out of the bye, NFL insiders have reported that Brock Bowers is expected to make his return in Week 9.

After missing three consecutive games, Brock Bowers is back in Week 9 vs. Jacksonville


The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back on track in Week 9 with their top pass catcher returning to the lineup. Brock Bowers has missed the last three games due to an injury in his knee. He attempted to play through the injury in weeks two through four. However, the coaching staff had to shut Bowers down for his own good. While he wanted to be on the field for his teammates, Brock Bowers needed time to recover. Missing three straight games and having a bye week gave Bowers nearly a month to rest and recover.

After a long wait, the All-Pro TE is expected to be on the field in Week 9. That’s a massive boost for a Raiders passing attack that has been lackluster. Over the last six weeks, the Raiders have totaled 926 passing yards. Ranking 32nd in the NFL over those six weeks. Additionally, QB Geno Smith has 10 interceptions this season, and nine of them have happened in the last six games.

Geno Smith will see his top target return to the lineup in Week 9 vs. Jacksonville. Head coach Pete Carroll said the team is “really happy to have him (Bowers) back.” In the first game of the season, Brock Bowers had five catches in eight targets for 103 receiving yards. On the season, he has 19 catches on 27 targets for 225 receiving yards.

At practice on Wednesday, Pete Carroll said that it looked like Brock Bowers was playing at full speed. Additionally, Carroll noted that Bowers “stole the show a little bit. So, we’re thrilled to have him back.” All signs point to the 22-year-old TE being a full go this Sunday. Las Vegas will look to save its season after a 2-5 start. They are at home in Week 9 to face the 4-3 Jaguars, who have lost two straight.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
