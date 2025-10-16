NFL

Raiders’ Brock Bowers (knee) is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brock Bowers Raiders pic
Brock Bowers Raiders pic

Through six games in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4. The team is coming off a 20-10 win in Week 6 vs. the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas is on the road this Sunday to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for an AFC West showdown. 

In their matchup vs. Kansas City, the Raiders will be without one of their top offensive players. Tight end Brock Bowers is set to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Raiders have a bye in Week 8. That would give the young TE four weeks to fully rest and recover before a possible return in Week 9.

Brock Bowers is set to miss his third straight game in Week 7


Raiders TE Brock Bowers started the 2025 season strong. He had five catches for 103 yards in Week 1. In his four games after that, Bowers totaled 14 catches for 122 yards. It was clear the former All-Pro was not at full strength. Brock Bowers was determined to be on the field for Las Vegas. However, he was not helping the team if he was not at 100%. Las Vegas wanted to protect its star TE.

It makes sense why he has missed their last two games. The Raiders do not want to risk a long-term injury and lose Brock Bowers for the season. His production cannot be easily replaced in this offense. Brock Bowers is coming off an incredible rookie campaign with the Raiders. He had 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

That was enough for Bowers to earn Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. He finished second in AP Rookie of the Year voting to Washington’s Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately, Bowers hasn’t had the same type of output in 2025. The 22-year-old has played in four of the Raiders’ six games this season and made one start. Brock Bowers is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury.

Bowers is dealing with a PCL sprain and a bone bruise in his knee. Las Vegas is making the smart decision to sit Bowers in Week 7. The team has a bye in Week 8. That’s an extra week for the TE to rest and recover. In Week 9, the Raiders face the Jaguars. That is when fans can expect to see Brock Bowers back in action. By that time, it will be over one month since he last took the field. In the meantime, TE Michael Mayer will start in Week 7.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Brock Bowers Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Raiders’ Brock Bowers (knee) is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 16 2025
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Puka Nacua (ankle) is set to miss the Rams’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 15 2025

The Los Angeles Rams were on the road in Week 6 to face the Baltimore Ravens. Matthew Stafford and the Rams routed the Ravens 17-3 to improve to 4-2 on…

Alim McNeill Lions pic
NFL
Dan Campbell expects Lions’ Alim McNeill to make his season debut in Week 7
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 15 2025

After a loss to the Chiefs in Week 6, the Lions are 4-2. They are second in the NFC North through six games. That’s because the Packers are 3-1-1 and…

Garrett Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Garrett Wilson will miss ‘a couple of weeks’ due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 14 2025
Brian Callahan Titans pic
NFL
After just six games in 2025, the Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 14 2025
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL
49ers All-Pro LB Fred Warner suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 13 2025
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic 1
NFL
Chiefs’ Rashee Rice is eligible to return in Week 7 after a six-game suspension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 13 2025
Arrow to top