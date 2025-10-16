Raiders’ Brock Bowers (knee) is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to injury

Through six games in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4. The team is coming off a 20-10 win in Week 6 vs. the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas is on the road this Sunday to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for an AFC West showdown.

In their matchup vs. Kansas City, the Raiders will be without one of their top offensive players. Tight end Brock Bowers is set to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Raiders have a bye in Week 8. That would give the young TE four weeks to fully rest and recover before a possible return in Week 9.

Brock Bowers is set to miss his third straight game in Week 7

Ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs, Raiders TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers did not practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2025



Raiders TE Brock Bowers started the 2025 season strong. He had five catches for 103 yards in Week 1. In his four games after that, Bowers totaled 14 catches for 122 yards. It was clear the former All-Pro was not at full strength. Brock Bowers was determined to be on the field for Las Vegas. However, he was not helping the team if he was not at 100%. Las Vegas wanted to protect its star TE.

It makes sense why he has missed their last two games. The Raiders do not want to risk a long-term injury and lose Brock Bowers for the season. His production cannot be easily replaced in this offense. Brock Bowers is coming off an incredible rookie campaign with the Raiders. He had 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

INJURY UPDATE: Brock Bowers (knee) likely out Week 7 as well. Team wants him at 100% before he gets back on the field pic.twitter.com/PNI10ma6p9 — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) October 12, 2025

That was enough for Bowers to earn Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. He finished second in AP Rookie of the Year voting to Washington’s Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately, Bowers hasn’t had the same type of output in 2025. The 22-year-old has played in four of the Raiders’ six games this season and made one start. Brock Bowers is on track to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury.

Bowers is dealing with a PCL sprain and a bone bruise in his knee. Las Vegas is making the smart decision to sit Bowers in Week 7. The team has a bye in Week 8. That’s an extra week for the TE to rest and recover. In Week 9, the Raiders face the Jaguars. That is when fans can expect to see Brock Bowers back in action. By that time, it will be over one month since he last took the field. In the meantime, TE Michael Mayer will start in Week 7.