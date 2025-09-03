Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a ‘significant’ arm injury ahead of Week 1

In 2024, the New York Jets finished 5-12. Aaron Rodgers started all 17 games and was released by the team this offseason. Justin Fields was signed in free agency as the team’s new starter.

During his career, Fields has struggled with below-average offensive line play. Especially in his time with Chicago. Unfortunately, Fields’ offensive line took a major hit on Wednesday. League sources reported that the Jets’ starting guard, Alijah Vera-Tucker, suffered a “significant” arm injury. There is a fear that Vera-Tucker could miss a large part of the 2025 season.

However, the 26-year-old has missed significant time in his career due to injury.

However, the 26-year-old has missed significant time in his career due to injury. As a rookie, Alijah Vera-Tucker started all 16 games he played in. During a Week 7 game in the 2022 season, Vera-Tucker suffered a torn tricep. He needed season-ending surgery and was limited to just seven games. On top of that, Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 5 of the 2023 season.

In total, Vera-Tucker missed 22 games over two seasons for New York. Luckily, he did stay healthy in 2024, starting 15 of 17 games for the Jets. Alijah Vera-Tucker was healthy all offseason until this injury news on Wednesday. Now, the Jets will have to shuffle their offensive line ahead of Sunday’s opener vs. the Steelers.

This offseason, the Jets signed former Packers lineman Josh Myers to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. After starting the previous three seasons for Green Bay, Myers was a backup on New York’s depth chart. With Vera-Tucker set to miss time, Myers will likely be plugged in at right guard. Last season, Myers started 16 games for the Packers at center. Alijah Vera-Tucker is entering the final year of his contract.