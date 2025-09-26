For the first time since being traded, Micah Parsons will face the Cowboys in Week 4

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons were at a stalemate. On August 1, Parsons requested a trade from Dallas. The Cowboys granted his wish just one week before the 2025 season started.

Owner Jerry Jones shipped Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. This was a move that shocked the league as a whole. Micah Parsons grew up a Cowboys fan and dreamed of playing for Dallas. His relationship with Jerry Jones was broken, and Parsons has since found a new home. On Sunday Night Football in Week 4, the Packers are on the road to face the Cowboys. It’s Micah Parsons’ first chance to face his old team sicne they traded him.

Micah Parsons is excited for his first opportunity to play in Dallas

Micah Parsons is ready for his first game against the Cowboys 🧀 pic.twitter.com/iAWLyWzpBJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2025



With the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons out of Penn State. Since he entered the league, Parsons has been a one-man wrecking crew. Micah Parsons and Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players with 12+ sacks in each of their first four seasons. His career-high so far is 14.0 sacks in the 2023 season. Many thought that Micah Parsons would be on the Cowboys for his entire career.

However, Jerry Jones decided to trade Parsons this offseason to the Packers. Through three games, Parsons has 1.5 sacks for Green Bay. In Week 4, the Packers are on the road to face the Cowboys. It’s Micah Parsons’ first trip back to Dallas since the trade in late August. When Parons was traded, he was dealing with a minor injury.

Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons’ plans to sack Cowboys QB: “He’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through”https://t.co/FMB0PXQSBy pic.twitter.com/zmFBaF0Hnq — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 26, 2025

Micah Parsons has been on a snap count to begin the 2025 season. The two-time first-team All-Pro has played 63% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps. NFL insiders expect Micah Parsons to be “unleashed” vs. the Cowboys in Week 4. In his last two games, Parsons has 13 pressures. That is tied for the third-most in the span.

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons in the prime of his career to the Packers. There’s no doubt that Sunday Night Football in Week 4 means more to Parsons. It’s his first trip back to AT&T Stadium since the Cowboys traded him to the Packers in late August. How many sacks will Micah Parsons get in his return to Dallas? He’s never recorded a sack against Dak Prescott in a game. Largely because they were teammates for the first four years of his career. Now, Parsons will have an opportunity to check that off his list.