NFL

For the first time since being traded, Micah Parsons will face the Cowboys in Week 4

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Micah Parsons Packers pic
Micah Parsons Packers pic

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons were at a stalemate. On August 1, Parsons requested a trade from Dallas. The Cowboys granted his wish just one week before the 2025 season started. 

Owner Jerry Jones shipped Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. This was a move that shocked the league as a whole. Micah Parsons grew up a Cowboys fan and dreamed of playing for Dallas. His relationship with Jerry Jones was broken, and Parsons has since found a new home. On Sunday Night Football in Week 4, the Packers are on the road to face the Cowboys. It’s Micah Parsons’ first chance to face his old team sicne they traded him.

Micah Parsons is excited for his first opportunity to play in Dallas


With the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons out of Penn State. Since he entered the league, Parsons has been a one-man wrecking crew. Micah Parsons and Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players with 12+ sacks in each of their first four seasons. His career-high so far is 14.0 sacks in the 2023 season. Many thought that Micah Parsons would be on the Cowboys for his entire career.

However, Jerry Jones decided to trade Parsons this offseason to the Packers. Through three games, Parsons has 1.5 sacks for Green Bay. In Week 4, the Packers are on the road to face the Cowboys. It’s Micah Parsons’ first trip back to Dallas since the trade in late August. When Parons was traded, he was dealing with a minor injury.

Micah Parsons has been on a snap count to begin the 2025 season. The two-time first-team All-Pro has played 63% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps. NFL insiders expect Micah Parsons to be “unleashed” vs. the Cowboys in Week 4. In his last two games, Parsons has 13 pressures. That is tied for the third-most in the span.

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons in the prime of his career to the Packers. There’s no doubt that Sunday Night Football in Week 4 means more to Parsons. It’s his first trip back to AT&T Stadium since the Cowboys traded him to the Packers in late August. How many sacks will Micah Parsons get in his return to Dallas? He’s never recorded a sack against Dak Prescott in a game. Largely because they were teammates for the first four years of his career. Now, Parsons will have an opportunity to check that off his list.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Micah Parsons Packers pic
NFL

LATEST For the first time since being traded, Micah Parsons will face the Cowboys in Week 4

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2025
Marcus Mariota Commanders pic 1
NFL
NFL insiders expect Marcus Mariota to make his second consecutive start for Washington
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2025

In a Week 2 loss to the Packers, Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels suffered a knee sprain. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year missed Washington’s Week 3 game vs….

Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Despite no setbacks, 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is ‘not close’ to returning
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2025

Injuries piled up for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 season. Several offensive players missed significant time. That included WR Brandon Aiyuk.  The 27-year-old tore his ACL and MCL…

Chris Godwin Bucs pic
NFL
Barring a setback, the Bucs expect Chris Godwin (ankle) to play in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 25 2025
Christian Gozalez Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) could make his season debut in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2025
Jaxson Dart Giants pic
NFL
After three games, the Giants are benching Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 24 2025
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks due to a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 23 2025
Arrow to top